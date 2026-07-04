How ajrakh has remained timeless

Pooja Singh
4 min read4 Jul 2026, 11:30 AM IST
logo
By Divya Sheth
Summary
An exhibition traces the journey of the textile from ancient times to contemporary fashion

Six decades ago, a group of archaeologists sifting through the ruins of Old Cairo in Egypt made an unexpected discovery: fragments of block-printed fabrics dating back to the 10th century with nature-inspired motifs that were later identified as ajrakh textiles from Gujarat.

One of those motifs adorns an indigo cotton-silk shirt on display at the textile gallery of the National Crafts Museum in Delhi. Layered beneath a silk long overshirt and cotton trousers printed in the Machilipatnam style of kalamkari, the shirt is patterned with saucer-like medallions featuring floral motifs arranged within geometric forms in shades of indigo, red, black and white. The ensemble draws inspiration from Mary Cassatt’s celebrated painting, Lady at the Tea Table, says Kolkata-based designer Divya Sheth, who created the look more than a decade ago for her debut at Lakmé Fashion Week.

A few steps away is an indigo sari by artisan-designer Khalid Amin Khatri. It bears a pattern rarely seen in ajrakh—the motif shifts between honeycomb and ocean waves, creating an almost psychedelic effect.

These pieces form part of the ongoing exhibition, Ajrakh: The Blue Gold, at the gallery, offering visitors a glimpse into the many lives of a technique that originated in Sindh and Balochistan over 2,500 years ago and is now primarily practised in Gujarat’s Kutch region. Among the participants showcasing their work are Sonia Jetleey, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anju Modi, Shelly Jyoti, besides Sheth and Amin Khatri.

The craft has travelled across geographies and generations while retaining its visual language of block printing and natural dyes, particularly indigo, the colour that earned it the moniker “blue gold”. The exhibition highlights how artisan-designers, fashion designers and artists are expanding ajrakh’s language for creative expression without losing sight of the craft’s roots.

Also Read | Ladakh designers are writing a new fashion story from the roof of the world

“People largely know ajrakh as a traditional design or, increasingly, as a digital print, but not necessarily as a craft tradition or a medium of artistic expression,” says Sunil Sethi, the show’s curator and chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India. “The idea was to show the ways in which ajrakh has existed for centuries—as textile, art, fashion and even philosophy.”

View full Image
By Shelly Jyoti

That philosophical dimension finds perhaps its strongest expression in the works of Gurugram-based textile artist Shelly Jyoti. Her framed textile pieces, some stretching up to 6ft in length, reinterpret traditional ajrakh motifs—including those unearthed in Old Cairo—layering them with fish forms applied using stencils. “When many fish move together, they create an oceanic current; for me, it is a metaphor for self-discipline and collective action,” Jyoti says, explaining why fish recur throughout her work on display. “I didn’t feel the need to create new motifs because the old ones are already so precious. What interested me was how they could speak to contemporary ideas and remind us that change—whether in the way we consume, dress or live—happens when people come together. The fish express that best.”

Amin Khatri, however, has experimented with new motifs—like abstract human forms, concentric lines, mushroom-like shapes inside a pomegranate—visible in his indigo sari as well as abstract paintings, as a way to respond to market realities. “Ajrakh has become more famous because of digital printing and that’s affecting our business (because they are cheaper to make),” says Amin Khatri. One of his pieces, depicting Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah, is on display at the V&A Museum in London. “By creating newer motifs, we are trying to attract newer customers.”

That impulse to push ajrakh into new territories is visible in fashion designer Anju Modi’s work as well. For the exhibition, she has created three jackets using linen—a fabric she says has rarely been explored in ajrakh. “Linen isn’t usually considered an ideal surface for ajrakh because of its texture, but I was surprised by how supple it became after the printing process, especially after being treated with cow dung and mud,” says Modi, referring to two stages in the craft’s elaborate multi-step process.

For Modi, such experimentation is precisely what has enabled ajrakh to endure. “One of the reasons ajrakh remains one of India’s most popular craft traditions is because designers and artisans continue to experiment with it,” she says.

Conversations with the artists participating in the exhibition repeatedly return to two themes that they believe receive too little attention in discussions around ajrakh: its history, and how the handspun cotton and natural dyes used in the craft make it eco-friendly and overall better to wear.

The latter is particularly important for Sheth, who started her eponymous brand after a medical issue forced her to wear only naturally dyed clothes. “What do you get with a 20,000 branded shirt? Maybe a logo,” she says. “With ajrakh, you get handspun cotton printed with natural dyes that also take care of your body. What’s a better deal than that?”

Also Read | I tried Prada's Kolhapuri chappals

Till 31 July at Textile Gallery II: Tradition and Innovation, National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Delhi.

About the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.