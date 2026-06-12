Have we forgotten what personal style really means?

Even fashion insiders see personal style as an extension of identity rather than a reflection of trends. As Monica Shah, co-founder and artistic director of the design brand Jade by Monica and Karishma, puts it: “For me, clothes are a voice. What we wear becomes a visual language—it represents us in every room we enter without having to say a word. My choice of clothing reflects my love for craft, Indian heritage and creativity. The pieces I choose are often a glimpse into what matters to me.”