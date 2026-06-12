Have you noticed how obsessed fashion has become with nostalgia, especially when it comes to style icons? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Diane Keaton, Zeenat Aman—women who cultivated a distinct relationship with clothes, dressed on their own terms, and refused to let the trend cycle dictate who they were. What united them was a simple philosophy: fashion served them. They had personal style. In an age of social media aesthetics, have we forgotten what personal style really means?