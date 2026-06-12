Have you noticed how obsessed fashion has become with nostalgia, especially when it comes to style icons? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Diane Keaton, Zeenat Aman—women who cultivated a distinct relationship with clothes, dressed on their own terms, and refused to let the trend cycle dictate who they were. What united them was a simple philosophy: fashion served them. They had personal style. In an age of social media aesthetics, have we forgotten what personal style really means?
Have you noticed how obsessed fashion has become with nostalgia, especially when it comes to style icons? Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Diane Keaton, Zeenat Aman—women who cultivated a distinct relationship with clothes, dressed on their own terms, and refused to let the trend cycle dictate who they were. What united them was a simple philosophy: fashion served them. They had personal style. In an age of social media aesthetics, have we forgotten what personal style really means?
In the years before social media, red-carpet dressing retained an element of spontaneity. Before every look became a statement, a campaign or a carefully managed moment, there was room for experimentation—and for mistakes. In fact, mistakes were part of the process.
In the years before social media, red-carpet dressing retained an element of spontaneity. Before every look became a statement, a campaign or a carefully managed moment, there was room for experimentation—and for mistakes. In fact, mistakes were part of the process.
There is no textbook definition of personal style, and nor should there be. It evolves, just as people do. Your style should reflect your personality, your experiences and the life you lead—which means it should not remain static simply to maintain a certain social media aesthetic. Personal style is not formulaic.
It is not driven by an algorithm nor is it about hopping from the clean-girl aesthetic to the mob-wife trend depending on what is currently dominating your feed. Of course, fashion trends can influence personal style, but at its core, personal style is about the individual deciding, not the trend cycle, what to wear.
Through that evolution, there is usually a common thread: something that remains recognisably you. It reflects who they are and the life they live. That is what makes personal style compelling. It does not have to appeal to everyone; it simply has to feel authentic.
NO SINGLE FORMULA
Even fashion insiders see personal style as an extension of identity rather than a reflection of trends. As Monica Shah, co-founder and artistic director of the design brand Jade by Monica and Karishma, puts it: “For me, clothes are a voice. What we wear becomes a visual language—it represents us in every room we enter without having to say a word. My choice of clothing reflects my love for craft, Indian heritage and creativity. The pieces I choose are often a glimpse into what matters to me.”
But Shah is also clear about the risk: unless that intention is authentic, “the clothes end up wearing you rather than the other way around.”
It is a criticism that surfaced during actor Alia Bhatt’s appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Her long dupatta paired with a Tamara Ralph gown was widely interpreted as a response to the ongoing conversation around the so-called “Scandinavian scarf” and the broader debate about South Asian design references being repackaged within European fashion narratives.
Bhatt also wore a Tarun Tahiliani sari, which reimagined chintz, a textile once banned in Europe. It was a look rich with historical and cultural symbolism. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, both looks were clearly intended to communicate something beyond aesthetics.
But when fashion becomes a statement, an interesting question emerges: does the message always align with the person wearing it?
At the same festival, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi seemed to take a different approach—one rooted in alignment rather than statement-making.
Both chose looks that felt consistent with their personal sensibilities, and perhaps as a result, appeared completely at ease.
Hydari wore a gold sari featuring Jade by Monica and Karishma’s signature kasab embroidery, a look that felt in tune with her longstanding affinity for traditional silhouettes.
Posting about the outfit on social media, she quipped: “Wearing a sari… the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know.”
Stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi defines personal style as “consistency in how you present yourself to the world.” What matters, she says, is not just what works visually, but what feels aligned internally, especially in an era when every public appearance exists twice: once in real life and once on social media.
That creates a constant balancing act between what performs well online and what feels authentic to the person wearing it, a tension that every public figure must now navigate.
Yves Saint Laurent famously said, “Fashions fade, style is eternal.” Coco Chanel believed fashion existed beyond clothes, while Maharani Gayatri Devi maintained that style comes naturally. None of them, of course, had to contend with the algorithm.
Ellawadi, who has styled Qureshi at Cannes before and worked with various actors, including Preity Zinta, Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia, is categorical that fashion can be theatrical, provocative or trend-driven. But, she argues, “the architecture must be built around the client, not the stylist.”
AN EXTENSION OF THE SELF
It is also worth remembering that celebrities operate within an entire ecosystem of stylists, glam teams, photographers and tailors. As Ellawadi points out, comparing everyday dressing to the red carpet is like comparing home cooking to a Michelin-starred meal. The point is not to replicate the look, but to understand why it works. Fashion, after all, is less about the clothes themselves and more about the person wearing them.
Ultimately, personal style works best when it becomes an extension of the self. “When someone is genuinely comfortable in what they’re wearing, it shows,” says Shah. “The strongest statements are often the quietest ones—they come from individuality, not intention.”
Perhaps that is why the style icons people continue to obsess over decades later still feel relevant. Their clothes reflected who they were rather than who the trend cycle expected them to be. Style is subjective. It does not have to appeal to everyone nor does it need to fit neatly into an aesthetic category. In a culture increasingly shaped by algorithms, perhaps personal style is simply the ability to remain recognisably yourself.
Dress Sense is a monthly column on the clothes we wear every day.