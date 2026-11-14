Amit Aggarwal on why good design alone cannot build a fashion business

How do you see technology, material science and responsible innovation influencing the next chapter of Indian couture?

I have felt that there are two kinds of people who thrive in fashion. One would still be the traditionalists. There is going to be an emergence of people who believe more deeply in heritage craftsmanship and its evolution more than ever before. My gut says that people are going to delve more and more deeper into where they come from and explore heritage textile narrative. And then there will be the non-conformists who break the cycle and would rely on technology. There will be a day where there won’t be an actual outfit but an AI generated 3D visual that you could actually step into and that would become your look. The world will always be divided between two very opposite thinking people.