Amit Aggarwal on why good design alone cannot build a fashion business

For over a decade and a half, Amit Aggarwal has worked with materials and techniques that sit outside conventional ideas of clothing. His work has involved experimenting with upcycling and reworking textiles, including recycled plastic, bindi-sheet patchwork and industrial materials. The designer recently relaunched his prêt line, AM:IT, at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI and opened a flagship store in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda.
AM:IT first launched in 2015 and remained operational until the pandemic disrupted its business. The label had built a market through trade shows and showrooms in Paris, but travel restrictions made it difficult for buyers to visit. At the same time, the mainline Amit Aggarwal business was expanding rapidly. “Hence, I thought of concentrating on the growing demand for Amit Aggarwal and taking care of that first, and putting AM:IT on hold,” Aggarwal says.
Last year, after streamlining the mainline business, Aggarwal decided to revive AM:IT, this time with a clearer understanding of the Indian prêt market. While the label's early collections focused largely on material experimentation, the relaunched line takes a more commercially considered approach, with an emphasis on marketability and what consumers are likely to wear. “It's only become a lot more mature. Because once you pare down everything, it breaks down to separates that really elevate your everyday life,” he says.
The prêt line focuses on everyday clothing, with an emphasis on utility. The collection presented at Lakmé Fashion Week included sweaters, shirts, jackets and denim, alongside dresses and skirts made by reworking pre-owned knitwear. Aggarwal describes the approach as bringing a sense of humour to functional clothing. “These products are for everyday use, brought to life with a little tongue-in-cheek humour to make your everyday seem a lot more fantastical,” he says.
In an interview with Lounge, Aggarwal talks about AM:IT, the flagship store and expansion plans. Edited excerpts: