Amit Aggarwal on why good design alone cannot build a fashion business

AM:IT first launched in 2015 and remained operational until the pandemic disrupted its business. The label had built a market through trade shows and showrooms in Paris, but travel restrictions made it difficult for buyers to visit. At the same time, the mainline Amit Aggarwal business was expanding rapidly. “Hence, I thought of concentrating on the growing demand for Amit Aggarwal and taking care of that first, and putting AM:IT on hold,” Aggarwal says.