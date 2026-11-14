Amit Aggarwal on why good design alone cannot build a fashion business

For over a decade and a half, Amit Aggarwal has worked with materials and techniques that sit outside conventional ideas of clothing. His work has involved experimenting with upcycling and reworking textiles, including recycled plastic, bindi-sheet patchwork and industrial materials. The designer recently relaunched his prêt line, AM:IT, at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI and opened a flagship store in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda.
For over a decade and a half, Amit Aggarwal has worked with materials and techniques that sit outside conventional ideas of clothing. His work has involved experimenting with upcycling and reworking textiles, including recycled plastic, bindi-sheet patchwork and industrial materials. The designer recently relaunched his prêt line, AM:IT, at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI and opened a flagship store in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda.
AM:IT first launched in 2015 and remained operational until the pandemic disrupted its business. The label had built a market through trade shows and showrooms in Paris, but travel restrictions made it difficult for buyers to visit. At the same time, the mainline Amit Aggarwal business was expanding rapidly. “Hence, I thought of concentrating on the growing demand for Amit Aggarwal and taking care of that first, and putting AM:IT on hold,” Aggarwal says.
AM:IT first launched in 2015 and remained operational until the pandemic disrupted its business. The label had built a market through trade shows and showrooms in Paris, but travel restrictions made it difficult for buyers to visit. At the same time, the mainline Amit Aggarwal business was expanding rapidly. “Hence, I thought of concentrating on the growing demand for Amit Aggarwal and taking care of that first, and putting AM:IT on hold,” Aggarwal says.
Last year, after streamlining the mainline business, Aggarwal decided to revive AM:IT, this time with a clearer understanding of the Indian prêt market. While the label's early collections focused largely on material experimentation, the relaunched line takes a more commercially considered approach, with an emphasis on marketability and what consumers are likely to wear. “It's only become a lot more mature. Because once you pare down everything, it breaks down to separates that really elevate your everyday life,” he says.
The prêt line focuses on everyday clothing, with an emphasis on utility. The collection presented at Lakmé Fashion Week included sweaters, shirts, jackets and denim, alongside dresses and skirts made by reworking pre-owned knitwear. Aggarwal describes the approach as bringing a sense of humour to functional clothing. “These products are for everyday use, brought to life with a little tongue-in-cheek humour to make your everyday seem a lot more fantastical,” he says.
In an interview with Lounge, Aggarwal talks about AM:IT, the flagship store and expansion plans. Edited excerpts:
What gap in the homegrown prêt market are you hoping AM:It will address?
Consumers seek a product that really stands the test of time and transcends the gamut of bridal or occasion. And AM:IT taps into that childlike imagination we tend to lose as we grow older. It brings a sense of joy to the everyday and makes ordinary moments feel special.
Do you see AM:IT as a standalone business with its own growth trajectory, or as an extension of the Amit Aggarwal label that introduces the brand to a new audience?
There will be some overlap in consumers, but that isn't the only growth trajectory we are looking at for the brand. That's why AM has a distinct identity and feel. The technical know-how, material exploration and attention to detail in garment construction remain common to both labels, drawing on our understanding of couture. However, their visual languages are markedly different. Someone who buys Amit Aggarwal may not necessarily make the connection with the prêt line visually. I do think there will be people who discover the Amit Aggarwal universe through AM, and vice versa.
Kala Ghoda has a distinct identity shaped by its art, architecture and heritage. How have these elements influenced the store’s design and aesthetic?
The idea was not to replicate the look of Kala Ghoda. In fact, I wanted the store to feel quite different, almost a departure from the pace of Mumbai. I wanted it to have a sense of quiet restraint. In contrast to the bustle outside, the store was conceived as a place to pause before looking at the clothes. That moment of stillness, when you centre yourself, becomes important before making a considered decision.
The architecture is distinctly brutalist, with no natural light. A single material coats the space, allowing the curves and imperfections of the existing facade to stand out without competing with the clothes. I wanted the garments to hold their own and be seen on their own terms. It was an interesting challenge to take on.
With the Kala Ghoda store marking a new retail presence for AM:IT, what are your plans for expansion?
We do plan to expand in New Delhi. Given the range of clothing and other categories we now offer, we need a larger flagship store in the capital. That's something we've put on the calendar for the next financial year. The response to AM's launch on our website over the past three months has also been encouraging. Next year marks the brand's 15th anniversary, and we have plans to mark the occasion with a series of initiatives.
How do you see technology, material science and responsible innovation influencing the next chapter of Indian couture?
I have felt that there are two kinds of people who thrive in fashion. One would still be the traditionalists. There is going to be an emergence of people who believe more deeply in heritage craftsmanship and its evolution more than ever before. My gut says that people are going to delve more and more deeper into where they come from and explore heritage textile narrative. And then there will be the non-conformists who break the cycle and would rely on technology. There will be a day where there won’t be an actual outfit but an AI generated 3D visual that you could actually step into and that would become your look. The world will always be divided between two very opposite thinking people.
But I think between these two opposing pillars does one find the beauty of creativity. One’s individuality has become such an important aspect in choosing clothes that trends are going to dilute. People would do what they wish to, rather than being told that "you have to look and wear a certain thing".
What needs to change in India's fashion ecosystem for homegrown labels to evolve into globally recognised luxury businesses?
Having worked closely with international brands, I've realised that while design is integral to fashion, what makes a business grow is merchandising.
In India, there is still limited understanding of what merchandising entails. Even fashion education does not place enough emphasis on how products are merchandised. Look at some of the biggest fashion platforms globally, such as Revolve and Galeries Lafayette. Their success lies in understanding what consumers want to wear and how to present those products to them. Ultimately, it is this understanding of the consumer, backed by sound merchandising decisions, that turns a label into a successful business.
Creative decisions may make a brand exciting enough for people to attend a fashion show, but it is merchandising that builds the business and transforms a label into a brand. Unfortunately, India does not yet have that culture.