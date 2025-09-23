Anamika Khanna on AK-OK’s debut at London Fashion Week

Designer Anamika Khanna made her debut at the London Fashion Week with her label AK-OK on 22 September. Her spring/summer 2026 collection explored themes of nostalgia and heritage, weaving together memories from a young woman’s return to her grandmother’s home in Rajasthan.

The collection offered a fresh take on traditional styles and embroideries, such as the angarkha and chikankari, fit for a contemporary closet. From hand-embroidered skirts to antique silver jewellery and mythology-inspired prints, each ensemble seemed like a love letter to the joy and wonder of childhood and challenged the perception of Indian fashion as being either too ethnic or formal.

When asked the starting point of the collection, Kolkata-based Khanna said: “How do I represent India in a way that feels modern, contemporary, and not boxed in by ethnicity? I kept going back to my roots in Rajasthan. In my head, there’s this super cool London girl with a grandmother back home. She stumbles upon an old angarkha or a hand-embroidered piece in a trunk and reinvents it for her own world. That’s where it began. I did travel back to Rajasthan, it is, after all, home for me, and that sense of rediscovery found its way into the collection."

For the showcase, the designer stripped things down and looked at them through a fresh lens. For example, what would someone who isn’t Indian do with an angarkha? "That question guided us to cleaner silhouettes that still carry the essence. With embroidery, we’ve moved away from heavy colours and motifs, instead highlighting just one accent or simplifying the craft, so it feels lighter, more modern, and wearable on an international stage," she says.

In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about the London showcase and how she reinterprets “rebel chic". Edited excerpts:

Also Read | Designer Anamika Khanna is hitting refresh

View Full Image Anamika Khanna towards the end of her London fashion week showcase