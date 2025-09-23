Anamika Khanna on AK-OK’s debut at London Fashion Week

When asked the starting point of the collection, Kolkata-based Khanna said: “How do I represent India in a way that feels modern, contemporary, and not boxed in by ethnicity? I kept going back to my roots in Rajasthan. In my head, there’s this super cool London girl with a grandmother back home. She stumbles upon an old angarkha or a hand-embroidered piece in a trunk and reinvents it for her own world. That’s where it began. I did travel back to Rajasthan, it is, after all, home for me, and that sense of rediscovery found its way into the collection."