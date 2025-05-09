Designer Anamika Khanna is hitting refresh

Also read: The seductive power of Rahul Mishra designs

And it is going to be a race as a number of Indian designers seem to have set themselves similar goals over the past few years. Both Delhi-based Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta are regulars on the Paris couture runways and have dressed celebrities like Blake Lively, Fan Bingbing and Beyonce. Kolkata-based Sabyasachi Mukherjee opened a store in New York in 2022, and has made appearances at the Met Gala for two years running, apart from dressing celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Elon Musk’s author-model mother Maye Musk. Mumbai’s Anita Dongre, who has a New York flagship store, too, is quietly working towards a stronger global presence. So is Delhi-based Tarun Tahiliani, who’s reportedly hunting for an international address. Mumbai’s Manish Malhotra, who made his Met Gala debut this week, launched a store in Dubai two years ago. Khanna, who’s done one Paris fashion week show, has dressed Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Colman Domingo, among others.