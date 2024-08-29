Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

The animal print trend is on revival mode and Lounge’s style guide this week celebrates this statement-making look

Published29 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Dries Van Noten Animal-print Leather Laptop Case
Dries Van Noten Animal-print Leather Laptop Case

Tech pack

Make a distinct statement with this Dries Van Noten snakeskin-patterned laptop case with top zip fastening and an additional zip-fastening compartment. Available on farfetch.com; 69,317.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

Jacquemus ‘La Jupe Tozzi’ Zebra Print Skirt

A to ZEE

The A-line mid-length ‘La Jupe Tozzi’ skirt patterned with striking zebra print, comes with leather belt loops and side seam pockets. Available on jacquemus.com; 2,06,021. 

‘Gavi’ Spicule Earrings with Zebra Enamel-finish

All Ears

Earrings by Outhouse handcrafted with enamel, cubic zircon and 22kt gold finished intricate detailing on the top. Available on ensembleindia.com; 14,500. 

Stella McCartney Tiger Pattern High-Rise Straight Leg Cargo Jeans

‘Denimal’

Jeans made from regenerative cotton cut to a high-rise, straight-leg cargo-inspired silhouette, detailed with a painter's loop, contrast stitching and an all-over tiger pattern. Available on stellamccartney .com; 76,488. 

Camilla ‘Easy Tiger’ Long sleeve Boiler Jumpsuit

Hip Safari

Luxury silk jumpsuit in midnight hues adorned with lush prints of forest ferns, ivory botanicals, gold baroque detailing and the electric pounce of the tiger. The jumpsuit features hand-embellished ‘Camilla’ crystals, button fastening with defining waist-tie, wide statement pants and a structured collar. Available on camilla.com; 50,267. 

Oggian Blue Panther L-shaped Carpet

Blue Tail

This acrylic hand-tufted carpet made vivid with bright colours and strong geometries is from a new collection designed by artist Marco Oggian for label Qeeboo. Available on qeeboo.com; 45,784. 

Christian Louboutin Slimini 85 Croc-effect Leather Ankle Boots

Wild Side

Sleek boots made from glossy croc-effect leather come equipped with pointed toes, tapered 85mm heels and discrete side zippers. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,00,283.

Also read: The jewellery in ‘Emily in Paris’ tells an India story

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

