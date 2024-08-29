Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

Make a distinct statement with this Dries Van Noten snakeskin-patterned laptop case with top zip fastening and an additional zip-fastening compartment. Available on farfetch.com; ₹69,317.
The A-line mid-length ‘La Jupe Tozzi’ skirt patterned with striking zebra print, comes with leather belt loops and side seam pockets. Available on jacquemus.com; ₹2,06,021.
Earrings by Outhouse handcrafted with enamel, cubic zircon and 22kt gold finished intricate detailing on the top. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹14,500.
Jeans made from regenerative cotton cut to a high-rise, straight-leg cargo-inspired silhouette, detailed with a painter's loop, contrast stitching and an all-over tiger pattern. Available on stellamccartney .com; ₹76,488.
Luxury silk jumpsuit in midnight hues adorned with lush prints of forest ferns, ivory botanicals, gold baroque detailing and the electric pounce of the tiger. The jumpsuit features hand-embellished ‘Camilla’ crystals, button fastening with defining waist-tie, wide statement pants and a structured collar. Available on camilla.com; ₹50,267.
This acrylic hand-tufted carpet made vivid with bright colours and strong geometries is from a new collection designed by artist Marco Oggian for label Qeeboo. Available on qeeboo.com; ₹45,784.
Sleek boots made from glossy croc-effect leather come equipped with pointed toes, tapered 85mm heels and discrete side zippers. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,00,283.
