Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

Tech pack
Make a distinct statement with this Dries Van Noten snakeskin-patterned laptop case with top zip fastening and an additional zip-fastening compartment. Available on farfetch.com; ₹69,317.
A to ZEE
The A-line mid-length ‘La Jupe Tozzi’ skirt patterned with striking zebra print, comes with leather belt loops and side seam pockets. Available on jacquemus.com; ₹2,06,021.
All Ears
Earrings by Outhouse handcrafted with enamel, cubic zircon and 22kt gold finished intricate detailing on the top. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹14,500.
‘Denimal’
Jeans made from regenerative cotton cut to a high-rise, straight-leg cargo-inspired silhouette, detailed with a painter's loop, contrast stitching and an all-over tiger pattern. Available on stellamccartney .com; ₹76,488.
Hip Safari
Luxury silk jumpsuit in midnight hues adorned with lush prints of forest ferns, ivory botanicals, gold baroque detailing and the electric pounce of the tiger. The jumpsuit features hand-embellished ‘Camilla’ crystals, button fastening with defining waist-tie, wide statement pants and a structured collar. Available on camilla.com; ₹50,267.
Blue Tail
This acrylic hand-tufted carpet made vivid with bright colours and strong geometries is from a new collection designed by artist Marco Oggian for label Qeeboo. Available on qeeboo.com; ₹45,784.
Wild Side
Sleek boots made from glossy croc-effect leather come equipped with pointed toes, tapered 85mm heels and discrete side zippers. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,00,283.