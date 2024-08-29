Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

Team Lounge

The animal print trend is on revival mode and Lounge’s style guide this week celebrates this statement-making look

Dries Van Noten Animal-print Leather Laptop Case

Tech pack

Make a distinct statement with this Dries Van Noten snakeskin-patterned laptop case with top zip fastening and an additional zip-fastening compartment. Available on farfetch.com; 69,317.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to art-inspired fashion

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply
Jacquemus ‘La Jupe Tozzi’ Zebra Print Skirt

A to ZEE

The A-line mid-length ‘La Jupe Tozzi’ skirt patterned with striking zebra print, comes with leather belt loops and side seam pockets. Available on jacquemus.com; 2,06,021.

‘Gavi’ Spicule Earrings with Zebra Enamel-finish

All Ears

Earrings by Outhouse handcrafted with enamel, cubic zircon and 22kt gold finished intricate detailing on the top. Available on ensembleindia.com; 14,500.

Stella McCartney Tiger Pattern High-Rise Straight Leg Cargo Jeans

‘Denimal’

Jeans made from regenerative cotton cut to a high-rise, straight-leg cargo-inspired silhouette, detailed with a painter's loop, contrast stitching and an all-over tiger pattern. Available on stellamccartney .com; 76,488.

Camilla ‘Easy Tiger’ Long sleeve Boiler Jumpsuit

Hip Safari

Luxury silk jumpsuit in midnight hues adorned with lush prints of forest ferns, ivory botanicals, gold baroque detailing and the electric pounce of the tiger. The jumpsuit features hand-embellished ‘Camilla’ crystals, button fastening with defining waist-tie, wide statement pants and a structured collar. Available on camilla.com; 50,267.

Oggian Blue Panther L-shaped Carpet

Blue Tail

This acrylic hand-tufted carpet made vivid with bright colours and strong geometries is from a new collection designed by artist Marco Oggian for label Qeeboo. Available on qeeboo.com; 45,784.

Christian Louboutin Slimini 85 Croc-effect Leather Ankle Boots

Wild Side

Sleek boots made from glossy croc-effect leather come equipped with pointed toes, tapered 85mm heels and discrete side zippers. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,00,283.

Also read: The jewellery in ‘Emily in Paris’ tells an India story

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.