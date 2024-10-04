Meet Anita Dongre's Barbie doll

Toy maker Mattel has launched a new Barbie doll, designed by Anita Dongre, a first such collaboration with an Indian designer.

Celebrating the festive season, the Barbie Signature Diwali doll wears a choli top, floral koti and a lehnga adorned with dahlias, jasmine and lotus—classic Anita Dongre. The ₹1,999 doll, which will be available across the world, finishes the look with a bindi, golden bangles and earrings. In the past, Barbie has teamed up with brands like Balmain and Moschino.

Talking about the Dongre collaboration, Lalit Agarwal, the country manager of Mattel India, said, in a press release, the Barbie Diwali doll aims to "showcase India’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while continuing to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity."

In an interview with Lounge, Dongre talks about the making of the doll. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image Anita Dongre with the Barbie Signature Diwali doll