Meet Anita Dongre's Barbie doll

Toy maker Mattel has launched a new Barbie doll, designed by Anita Dongre, a first such collaboration with an Indian designer.
Celebrating the festive season, the Barbie Signature Diwali doll wears a choli top, floral koti and a lehnga adorned with dahlias, jasmine and lotus—classic Anita Dongre. The ₹1,999 doll, which will be available across the world, finishes the look with a bindi, golden bangles and earrings. In the past, Barbie has teamed up with brands like Balmain and Moschino.
Talking about the Dongre collaboration, Lalit Agarwal, the country manager of Mattel India, said, in a press release, the Barbie Diwali doll aims to "showcase India’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while continuing to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity."
In an interview with Lounge, Dongre talks about the making of the doll. Edited excerpts:
What was the idea behind the collaboration?
I thought this was a great opportunity for me to show Indian fashion to the world, and I think Indian fashion needs more global representation.
Barbie, for me, is more than just a doll. It also gives you the potential to dream big; it inspires creativity.
I never had a Barbie growing up. In those days, there was no Barbie (in India). Now, it's everywhere, and it's become a symbol of inclusivity. It's also a fashion icon. So, for me, it was an exciting opportunity to create and communicate fashion through a doll.
Could you talk about the process of zeroing in on the design.
We did a lot of back and forth. I really wanted to show an India-inspired outfit, but something more contemporary.
Why the colour blue?
I chose the blue colour intentionally, since it's a colour associated with my brand. The design is nature inspired, which is also very much Anita Dongre (the brand). The koti is from Rajasthan; it's a very contemporary garment according to me. That was the idea—make it Indian but contemporary. I wanted to show how a young Indian girl would dress today.
Any challenges?
I've never designed for a doll, so the scale is different. It was a good learning process for me, because this is the first doll I've ever designed for. Everything is tiny, everything is on a certain scale. So it's a completely different game.
