Anita Dongre wants to change the contemporary Indian wardrobe

On 9 January, designer Anita Dongre presented a spring-summer collection as part of the second edition of “Rewild”, a fashion fundraiser launched by the designer in 2023 to support elephant conservation and promote human-wildlife coexistence in the country, at the historic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Showcased at the sprawling garden of the 19th century palace, the show included over 70 outfits, meant for daily- and occasion-wear.

Here are some highlights from the runway show:

View full Image Forest-inspired motifs appeared throughout the collection

The collection, filled with silks, linen and cottons, looked more gender-fluid, with a generous use of lace, appliqué and sheer fabrics. Most outfits were light and easy to wear.

View full Image The collection palette moved from deep emeralds, blacks and midnight blues to ivories and warm golds

Select pieces, including bomber jackets and dresses, were reimagined from existing Benaras dupattas.

View full Image Dongre's experimentations with handwoven macramé seemed perfect for destination weddings as well as beach holidays

The designer presented her experimentations with handwoven macramé in the forms of skirts, saris and long dresses.

View full Image Bows, fringes, bibs and corsets—the collection aimed to target different generations with a variety of design styles