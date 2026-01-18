Anita Dongre wants to change the contemporary Indian wardrobe

On 9 January, designer Anita Dongre presented a spring-summer collection as part of the second edition of “Rewild”, a fashion fundraiser launched by the designer in 2023 to support elephant conservation and promote human-wildlife coexistence in the country, at the historic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Showcased at the sprawling garden of the 19th century palace, the show included over 70 outfits, meant for daily- and occasion-wear.
Here are some highlights from the runway show:
The collection, filled with silks, linen and cottons, looked more gender-fluid, with a generous use of lace, appliqué and sheer fabrics. Most outfits were light and easy to wear.
Select pieces, including bomber jackets and dresses, were reimagined from existing Benaras dupattas.
The designer presented her experimentations with handwoven macramé in the forms of skirts, saris and long dresses.
Some garments included hand-painted Pichhwai created by women artisans from Sewa Gujarat.