Why it’s time to retire the term ‘anti-ageing’

If there’s one term the beauty industry needs to retire, it is “anti-ageing". Having worked in media for three decades, I, too, have been guilty of popularising it. Beauty brands have long embraced this term because it plays on women’s insecurities around ageing, reinforcing the outdated idea that youth equals beauty. Interestingly, the same argument is never applied to men, who are often celebrated for growing wiser and developing more character as they age. For decades, no one questioned its use.

What are you really saying when you use the term “anti-ageing"? Does it mean you’re against the process of ageing, the very act of living and breathing? As more conversations on diversity and inclusion take centre stage, there has been a shift in how people perceive age. The fact is, we are living longer and healthier lives, which has led the wellness industry to push another buzzword—longevity. But often, this is just a politically correct way of saying “anti-ageing". Women today no longer want to be put inside rigid brackets. They don’t see age as something to be ashamed of; they simply want to be the best versions of themselves.

View Full Image Sumaya Dalmia

Fitness expert Sumaya Dalmia, 47, has observed this shift first hand. “It’s no longer about reversing the clock but about ageing well. Your biological age can be far younger than your chronological age if you take care of yourself—through nutrition, sleep, and exercise," she says. “While aesthetics is still a driving force, women now just want to feel their best."

She also notes that many of her clients in their mid-40s understand the importance of strength training as they age. “I see women who may be five or seven kilos overweight come to me and say, ‘I don’t care about the weight, but I want to reverse my osteoporosis, I want to feel better, I want to live pain-free, if I lose a few kilos as a by-product, then great’."

In other words, women are increasingly realising that true beauty comes from within, and that includes feeling comfortable and confident in their own skin. From Pamela Anderson to Twinkle Khanna, for women, mid-life has become a time of authenticity—when you stop chasing “ideals" and redefine beauty on your own terms. A rethink around “women of a certain age" has begun, but despite a growing section of mid-lifers pushing the conversation forward, more still needs to be done.

Shalini Passi, 49, an art patron and Unicef India champion for children, who became a national phenomenon after appearing on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, says, “I believe the most important thing is to be healthy and functional. Taking care of yourself through nutrition and lifestyle choices is key. For me, beauty is not about adhering to standards but a by-product of being healthy."

Her advice? Stop worrying about what others think and focus on how you feel when you look in the mirror. It’s in sync with her famous line in the Netflix show: “The only reason I don’t hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin." Research too says that when you’re happy from inside and have good social relationships, your skin remains healthier.

Talking about the trend of women turning to cosmetic procedures at an early age, Passi says, “Women as young as 20-22 are getting fillers, nose jobs, breast enhancements. It seems they are the ones truly struggling under social pressure, not so much women our age."

The ageing conversation isn’t just for women over 40; younger generations can benefit from learning how to take care of themselves early on. The fact is women across generations can learn from one another.

CARE FOR YOURSELF

Dalmia’s advice is simple: “Get to know your body—really know it. Most women don’t. That might mean seeking guidance from a professional, staying on top of blood work, or simply understanding what works for you and what doesn’t. When you intuitively understand your body, everything becomes easier. You recognise when you’re feeling good and when something is off. At the mid-life stage of life, I just want women to be the best versions of themselves—mentally and physically. And the way you invest in yourself now will shape your future well being."

The truth is, there is no such thing as “anti-ageing", because ageing is not something to be fought, but embraced.

As Passi puts it, “I find the concept of reversing the clock confusing because time cannot be undone. What we can do is take better care of ourselves and embrace the reality that our time here is limited. Ageing or not, how we feel about ourselves won’t stop time—it will keep moving forward regardless."

Age is something to be owned, appreciated and embraced. Until we, as women, reclaim our narrative and address the gender disparity in the conversation about ageing, unattainable beauty standards will persist—and age will continue to be used against us.

Dress Sense is a monthly column on the clothes we wear every day.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.