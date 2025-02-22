Why it’s time to retire the term ‘anti-ageing’
SummaryAs conversations on diversity and inclusion take centre stage, women are trying to redefine what it means to be their best selves
If there’s one term the beauty industry needs to retire, it is “anti-ageing". Having worked in media for three decades, I, too, have been guilty of popularising it. Beauty brands have long embraced this term because it plays on women’s insecurities around ageing, reinforcing the outdated idea that youth equals beauty. Interestingly, the same argument is never applied to men, who are often celebrated for growing wiser and developing more character as they age. For decades, no one questioned its use.