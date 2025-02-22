Why it’s time to retire the term ‘anti-ageing’

What are you really saying when you use the term “anti-ageing"? Does it mean you’re against the process of ageing, the very act of living and breathing? As more conversations on diversity and inclusion take centre stage, there has been a shift in how people perceive age. The fact is, we are living longer and healthier lives, which has led the wellness industry to push another buzzword—longevity. But often, this is just a politically correct way of saying “anti-ageing". Women today no longer want to be put inside rigid brackets. They don’t see age as something to be ashamed of; they simply want to be the best versions of themselves.