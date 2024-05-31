Source: Your style guide on archival fashion

Pearl Affair
This pearl necklace is one of the 11 vintage pieces in jewellery designer Roxanne Assoulin’s “One of a Kind" collection picked from her personal archive circa 1990-2008. Available on roxanneassoulin.com; ₹48,700.
Also read: Jewellery that tells time
Cult Fit
Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme tapered velvet pants with asymmetrical back pockets featuring a striking print. Available on theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; ₹2,62,441.
News Maker
This fresh update to Dior’s iconic saddlebag by Maria Grazia Chiuri showcases the white and black newspaper motif inspired by House archives. Available on dior.com and Dior stores worldwide; Price on request.
Supermodel
Top in a black silk net with grosgrain ribbon trim adorned with silk thread beads, crystals and seed beads paired with chartreuse-hued silk skirt with ruffled trimming. Available on 1stdibs.com; ₹13,56,133.
Retro Man
Pre-owned, multi-coloured Comme Des Garçons shirt of 2001 vintage with all-over graphic print. Available on farfetch.com; ₹32,708.
Also read: Cannes 2024: Celebrities who made a strong fashion statement
Big is Better
Statement sneakers from Rick Owens feature stitch detailing on an exaggerated tongue, wrap-around laces and a side zip closure. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; ₹1,30,729.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!