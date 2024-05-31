Source: Your style guide on archival fashion

From Dior’s iconic saddle bag to Yohji Yamamoto pants and a rare top & skirt ensemble by Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent, get your style cues on archive fashion here

Pearl Affair This pearl necklace is one of the 11 vintage pieces in jewellery designer Roxanne Assoulin’s “One of a Kind" collection picked from her personal archive circa 1990-2008. Available on roxanneassoulin.com; ₹48,700. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme 441/1+440/1 O-Velveteen Design Hem Facing Pants from SS'23

Cult Fit Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme tapered velvet pants with asymmetrical back pockets featuring a striking print. Available on theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; ₹2,62,441. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dior Newsprint Saddlebag

News Maker This fresh update to Dior’s iconic saddlebag by Maria Grazia Chiuri showcases the white and black newspaper motif inspired by House archives. Available on dior.com and Dior stores worldwide; Price on request.

Yves Saint Laurent by Tom Ford Embellished Top and Silk Skirt Ensemble, FW’03

Supermodel Top in a black silk net with grosgrain ribbon trim adorned with silk thread beads, crystals and seed beads paired with chartreuse-hued silk skirt with ruffled trimming. Available on 1stdibs.com; ₹13,56,133. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comme Des Garçons 2001 Monuments Print Short-sleeved Shirt

Retro Man Pre-owned, multi-coloured Comme Des Garçons shirt of 2001 vintage with all-over graphic print. Available on farfetch.com; ₹32,708.

Rick Owens Mega Bumper Geobasket Leather Sneakers

Big is Better Statement sneakers from Rick Owens feature stitch detailing on an exaggerated tongue, wrap-around laces and a side zip closure. Available on saksfifthavenue.com; ₹1,30,729.

