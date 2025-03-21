Why this is the season to stop shopping
SummaryThe global fashion industry is going through a series of changes, and it’s a reminder to buy less and with greater intention
March marks the true beginning of the fashion year. Designers finish unveiling their fall/winter collections, and all things spring reach the store. It’s a time when the urge to refresh one’s wardrobe feels almost instinctive.
At present though, the global fashion industry is in a state of flux. Many international fashion houses are appointing new creative directors, while social media trends are resulting in new lists of must-have bags, shoes and dresses. In India, meanwhile, new labels are cropping up, creating a sense of saturation.