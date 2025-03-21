Why this is the season to stop shopping

March marks the true beginning of the fashion year. Designers finish unveiling their fall/winter collections, and all things spring reach the store. It’s a time when the urge to refresh one’s wardrobe feels almost instinctive.

At present though, the global fashion industry is in a state of flux. Many international fashion houses are appointing new creative directors, while social media trends are resulting in new lists of must-have bags, shoes and dresses. In India, meanwhile, new labels are cropping up, creating a sense of saturation.

One big takeaway from the constant change is the need to approach fashion in a more conscious way—something we did say we would do after the pandemic but instead opted for revenge dressing. Now, more than ever, we need to be more thoughtful, rather than impulsive, in the way we buy or engage with fashion.

Look to the old

Last week, Jonathan Anderson announced his departure from Loewe after 11 years. His tenure had revitalised the brand, transforming it into one that set the industry agenda. According to reports, Anderson may join Dior.

View Full Image From Loewe's fall-winter 2025 presentation by Jonathan Anderson

Then came another major shake-up. Demna Gvasalia, the designer who gave a new life to Balenciaga, one of fashion’s most historic houses, was leaving to be Gucci’s artistic director.

Chanel, Givenchy, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Versace and Dries Van Noten, too, have recently seen changes in their creative leadership. This churn is partly driven by the slowdown in the fashion business—brands are betting that a new creative director will inject fresh energy and reignite consumer desire.

Ultimately, it all comes down to making people want to buy more. But it also means that current collections will have an accelerated expiration date, quickly looking outdated in the ever-evolving fashion cycle.

“This season most of the major design houses didn’t even have their creative directors present at their fashion shows. While there’s an exciting time ahead, I’d wait out this season (to shop)—so many major brands are bringing in new voices, and it’s worth figuring out which one truly speaks to you," says creative director and celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia. “Let’s buy mindfully and invest in a piece because you want it in your wardrobe forever."

If you do feel the urge to refresh your wardrobe, Divyak D’Souza, creative director and stylist, suggests looking towards vintage pieces, or upcycling old pieces.

“Look at a bag you’ve always loved or a standout dress from a previous collection. These archival pieces capture a creative moment in time—something unique that likely won’t be repeated," he says. “There’s more meaning and, honestly, more true luxury in shopping vintage."

Celebrities are also increasingly experimenting with archival fashion. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wore a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, which was a modern revival of the brand’s 2008 archival piece, to an awards show. By investing in secondhand pieces you’re also giving them a new life, ensuring they don’t end up in a landfill.

If you want to support a new homegrown label, D’Souza suggests buying pieces that truly fit your wardrobe and personal style.

“It’s tempting to jump on every new label that pops up, but it’s worth taking a step back and watching which brands truly stand the test of time," he says. “If a brand keeps getting better (in quality and price), consumers will stay hooked. Invest in brands that have built a lasting connection with their audience."

The shift to maximalism

One of the big trends this year is maximalism, an escape from the current economic and political uncertainty through fantastical fashion.

Maximalism is also a mindset—a fearless, more-is-more attitude where you set your own fashion rules.

According to Kapadia, one of the reasons for the shift towards maximalism after years of focus on minimalism is that people just want to have fun with fashion.

“It’s not just about blindly following trends," she says. “It’s about individuals bringing their own perspective." In other words, it’s less about buying new pieces and more about styling what you have.

“Maximalism isn’t about excess—throw on that jazzy top you’ve had for years, mix in bold accessories, and play with unexpected layering," she explains. “It’s more about confidence than consumption."

If you’re wondering whether a piece will turn out to be a true style investment, D’Souza suggests pausing to ask yourself three questions before making a purchase.

First, can you style it with pieces you already own to create a complete look? Second, will you be able to wear it for at least three different occasions? Lastly, does the quality, fabrication and price align?

“If the price is too low, it’s worth questioning—substandard materials or unfair labour practices could be at play," he says.

At a time when fashion is seeing creative director shake-ups, rapid trend cycles and a saturated market, it is time to step back and approach consumption with greater intention. It’s as if the fashion industry, while trying to create demand, is actually driving you to become more conscious in your shopping behaviour.

Dress Sense is a monthly column on the clothes we wear every day.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.