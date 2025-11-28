Why doesn’t Art Deco have a big presence in Indian fashion?

Tina Tahiliani put together an exhibition of fashion pieces as part of a recent Art Deco Alive festival in Mumbai, the city with the largest collection of Art Deco-style buildings in the world, besides Miami. The show included a 1920s flapper-style dress by Tarun Tahiliani, a silver-encrusted Manish Malhotra lehenga-choli, a Raw Mango sari with sunburst motifs, and an Anamika Khanna draped skirt-corset ensemble. “Art Deco was a very specific time in history. It emerged after World War I. Before the war, people were more conservative in their sense of style; you would see crinolines, corsets, and gowns. Art Deco was a phase that symbolised freedom. There were lots of bias-cut dresses and fringes. In India, we saw Art Deco more in motifs and weaves (for example, the sunburst and chevron prints in Banarasi saris, and zigzag-printed salwar-kameez by Ritu Kumar), rather than in embroidery and silhouettes, which we are seeing now."