Do artisanal collaborations really help the artisan?
SummarySuch initiatives have become a big flex for fashion brands. But how is it helping the karigars, who are far from getting equal spotlight?
On a humid Thursday last week, several celebrities, industrialists, journalists, content creators and editor-influencers (it’s a thing now) gathered on the lawns of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya for an event the Unesco World Heritage site had not seen in decades: a fashion show.
As soon as the music started, out walked a model in a sharply tailored blazer with matching boot-cut trousers, opening the fashion showcase that marked 15 years of couture brand Jade, known for blending India’s traditional art and craft traditions with high fashion. That first look, much like the 79 others, was a paean to India and its artisans—the pieces were made as part of Jade’s year-long initiative, Grassroot Artisans Project, where the brand founders, Monica Shah and Karishma Swali, worked with six craft clusters across the country to make the traditional techniques more suitable for a global palate.