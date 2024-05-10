Do artisanal collaborations really help the artisan?

That’s what Varanasi’s Haji Haseen Mohammed, 60, demanded when I asked him what artisans want. He’s a fourth generation master weaver and a recipient of a National Award for manufacturing kinkhab, saris and Tibetan brocade. “The designers give us their design on paper and then we spend months on one piece of cloth and they put their own name on it. How is that fair?" he asks. “We are paid as much as those who are working on powerlooms (though our work is more labour-intensive and creative). That’s why youngsters are moving to powerlooms. The only way to convince them (to continue with handloom weaving) is giving them recognition and money." He says handloom weavers in and around Varanasi earn about ₹15,000 a month.