It is an autumn afternoon and the soft rays of the sun gently filter into the veranda where Asma aapa patches together small pieces of fine silk. Green, orange, blue, pink—the pieces glisten as they sway with the deft movement of her fingers.
“These tiny pieces that you see are called tukris. When joined together, they form one single length of fabric which can be used in multiple ways,” the third-generation artisan explains. Asma, who is in her 50s, is among the few artisans in Lucknow who continue to practise tukri work, or what is locally known as chatapati-ka-kaam.
A traditional craft of Lucknow, chatapati has always been a lesser-known aspect of the city popular for its chikankari and zardozi embroideries, and the number of its practitioners has been steadily declining.