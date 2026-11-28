It is an autumn afternoon and the soft rays of the sun gently filter into the veranda where Asma aapa patches together small pieces of fine silk. Green, orange, blue, pink—the pieces glisten as they sway with the deft movement of her fingers.
It is an autumn afternoon and the soft rays of the sun gently filter into the veranda where Asma aapa patches together small pieces of fine silk. Green, orange, blue, pink—the pieces glisten as they sway with the deft movement of her fingers.
“These tiny pieces that you see are called tukris. When joined together, they form one single length of fabric which can be used in multiple ways,” the third-generation artisan explains. Asma, who is in her 50s, is among the few artisans in Lucknow who continue to practise tukri work, or what is locally known as chatapati-ka-kaam.
“These tiny pieces that you see are called tukris. When joined together, they form one single length of fabric which can be used in multiple ways,” the third-generation artisan explains. Asma, who is in her 50s, is among the few artisans in Lucknow who continue to practise tukri work, or what is locally known as chatapati-ka-kaam.
A traditional craft of Lucknow, chatapati has always been a lesser-known aspect of the city popular for its chikankari and zardozi embroideries, and the number of its practitioners has been steadily declining.
INTEGRAL TO THE WARDROBE
Like many Indian crafts, one finds little documentation of the origins of chatapati work. Some oral references suggest that it began in the early 19th century when under the nawabs, Lucknow was home to the finest artisans in the country. The craft was particularly favoured by aristocratic women who wore elaborate clothing.
Ghararas and farshi pyjamas, both nawabi-era garments made with wide flares, offered ample space for these decorative patches and local craftspersons used them in conjunction with brocade and silk to create unique patterns.
Dupattas, also intrinsic to the Lucknowi wardrobe, were adorned with similar borders known as tukri-ki-got. The work was used to make batuas, small drawstring pouches that women carried like purses, and for dulai, a local version of a thin quilt used in autumn and spring.
While the craft remained popular until the mid-20th century, it has receded to the margins in the past few decades due to high cost of making. It was also considered old fashioned by the new generation, and was limited to ceremonial clothing, mostly in Muslim households.
“In Lucknow we usually do not define a craft by a community, but in our research we found that unlike chikan and zardozi, both of which had a wider clientele, chatapati work was mostly practised and patronised by the Muslim families of Lucknow and nearby areas,” says Madhavi Kuckreja.
Kuckreja is the founder of Sanatkada Trust and Lucknow Bioscope, both organizations that have been working extensively on documenting and reviving the dying crafts of the region. She began researching the craft about a decade ago.
The oldest surviving piece she found during her research was over a century old. Some families also shared accounts of older pieces, which, Kuckreja adds, corroborated the fact that the craft had existed in the region for centuries.
“Chatapati is a complex craft to master,” says Isha Priya Singh, who lives and works between Lucknow and Gurugram. A design graduate, she has been documenting traditional handlooms and handicrafts from across India with a special focus on Lucknow. She explains how it is different from appliqué where smaller pieces of cloth are stitched over a larger one.
Here, the material itself is created by cutting and stitching fabric in different variations. The first is made with long strips of four or more colours joined diagonally, vertically or horizontally; in the other, diamonds, triangles or fish-tail-shaped pieces are joined to create multicoloured designs.
The smaller the pieces, the more intricate the craft. Singh extensively researched the topic a few years ago when she wanted to get a chatapati garara made for herself and could not find many artisans to help her. Incidentally, it was Asma aapa who eventually did it for her.
An artisan like Asma is just one of the many craftspeople involved in making a chatapati garment. Once the fabric has been pieced together, it is handed over to a zardoz, who mounts it on a frame and creates zardozi patterns over the joints.
Traditionally done with gold or silver thread, zardozi not only embellishes the fabric but also reinforces the hand-stitched joints. The completed fabric then goes to a tailor, who makes the garment.
“The lengthy process coupled with expensive materials makes chatapati a costly craft and the resultant garments are often too heavy and restrictive in their wearability,” explains Singh, who doesn’t find enough occasions to wear her lone piece.
According to Asma, simpler versions used to exist but have now been lost. “When I was young, women made chatapati at home using cotton fabric and used it in everyday clothing. As the younger generations stopped learning the craft, the practice died,” says Asma, whose daughter saw no merit in learning the craft.
REVIVAL EFFORTS
It is this lost interest that Sanatkada hopes to bring back by offering modern and wearable chatapati clothing and accessories suited to contemporary tastes, and in turn generate enough work for young artisans.
“It would be incorrect to say that chatapati had vanished in Lucknow, but the past few decades saw it getting lost due to the impracticality of such lavish clothing,” says Nagma Parveen, head designer at Sanatkada, who has been working with Kuckreja to revive and restyle the craft to suit a younger clientele.
She uses chatapati to make blouse pieces, salwars, sari borders, cushion covers and table runners. She changed the palette too, bringing in softer and neutral tones in lighter materials, which appeal to modern sensibilities.
“This change has really helped us reach a much bigger customer base,” says Parveen, sharing how at a recent exhibition in Bengaluru they sold out all the chatapati pieces in the first few days itself. Sanatkada mostly retails from their boutique in Lucknow and at craft fairs and exhibitions across the country.
These efforts are slowly yet steadily benefiting the artisans too. Sanatkada, for example, started with one master artisan and now works with three full-time craftspeople and hires additional artisans, depending on the volume of work.
The regulars are paid a monthly salary while the other are paid per piece. Asma, who worked with a small tailoring unit is now attached to the studio and regularly trains young men and women keen on learning the skill once again. Even her daughter sometimes expresses regret about not learning the craft.
The challenge of finding enough work, however, continues for many artisans because only a handful of studios work with the craft. “While exhibitions and documentation can introduce it to new customers, only regular work and fair wages can encourage artisans to stay with the craft,” says Singh.
According to Kuckreja, learning the technique requires patience, practice and investment, which could deter younger artisans unless they are assured of a dependable source of income.
Parveen meanwhile is hopeful. “With the way our work is being received across the country, chatapati surely is on its way back to the shelves, and for that we need more and more trained artisans,” she says.
Asma, who learnt the craft from her mother and has spent nearly three decades practising it, remains optimistic too. She hopes that its renewed interest will bring more work for her and other artisans like herself.
As of now, all efforts to promote chatapati seem to be moving towards a favourable direction, but whether the newer products and wider audience will translate into regular orders and a more secure livelihood for those practising the craft remains to be seen.
Anubhuti Krishna writes on food, travel, culture and design.