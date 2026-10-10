New designer bags to invest in this autumn

Going by the latest runway trends, autumn-winter bags are taking a playful turn, moving beyond the predictable parade of oversized totes and classic leather shoulder bags. There is practicality, of course, but it comes with personality. Roomy shapes are designed to carry everything from work essentials to weekend extras, while versatile styles can be worn, carried or transformed to suit the occasion. At the other end of the spectrum are tiny, or mini, bags that make a virtue of carrying only the essentials, from a phone and cards to a lipstick.
Colour is another way bags are breaking from the expected. Bright yellows and blues bring a dose of optimism to the colder months, while black remains anything but boring when reworked in tactile materials such as long-haired shearling. Texture is also enjoying some fan following, with soft, fuzzy finishes adding a cozy appeal to familiar silhouettes.
Perhaps the most fun trend is the move towards bags that don’t take themselves too seriously. Food-shaped designs, jellyfish-inspired forms and even a boxing glove are turning the humble handbag into a conversation piece.
The idea of the bag as a purely functional accessory is giving way to something more expressive: an object that can telegraph a mood. Here’s a selection of the latest bags, from work-ready carryalls to novelty pieces made for a night out, that offer plenty of ways to make a statement without saying a word.