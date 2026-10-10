New designer bags to invest in this autumn

Going by the latest runway trends, autumn-winter bags are taking a playful turn, moving beyond the predictable parade of oversized totes and classic leather shoulder bags. There is practicality, of course, but it comes with personality. Roomy shapes are designed to carry everything from work essentials to weekend extras, while versatile styles can be worn, carried or transformed to suit the occasion. At the other end of the spectrum are tiny, or mini, bags that make a virtue of carrying only the essentials, from a phone and cards to a lipstick.