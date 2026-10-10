New designer bags to invest in this autumn

Going by the latest runway trends, autumn-winter bags are taking a playful turn, moving beyond the predictable parade of oversized totes and classic leather shoulder bags. There is practicality, of course, but it comes with personality. Roomy shapes are designed to carry everything from work essentials to weekend extras, while versatile styles can be worn, carried or transformed to suit the occasion. At the other end of the spectrum are tiny, or mini, bags that make a virtue of carrying only the essentials, from a phone and cards to a lipstick.
Going by the latest runway trends, autumn-winter bags are taking a playful turn, moving beyond the predictable parade of oversized totes and classic leather shoulder bags. There is practicality, of course, but it comes with personality. Roomy shapes are designed to carry everything from work essentials to weekend extras, while versatile styles can be worn, carried or transformed to suit the occasion. At the other end of the spectrum are tiny, or mini, bags that make a virtue of carrying only the essentials, from a phone and cards to a lipstick.
Colour is another way bags are breaking from the expected. Bright yellows and blues bring a dose of optimism to the colder months, while black remains anything but boring when reworked in tactile materials such as long-haired shearling. Texture is also enjoying some fan following, with soft, fuzzy finishes adding a cozy appeal to familiar silhouettes.
Colour is another way bags are breaking from the expected. Bright yellows and blues bring a dose of optimism to the colder months, while black remains anything but boring when reworked in tactile materials such as long-haired shearling. Texture is also enjoying some fan following, with soft, fuzzy finishes adding a cozy appeal to familiar silhouettes.
Perhaps the most fun trend is the move towards bags that don’t take themselves too seriously. Food-shaped designs, jellyfish-inspired forms and even a boxing glove are turning the humble handbag into a conversation piece.
The idea of the bag as a purely functional accessory is giving way to something more expressive: an object that can telegraph a mood. Here’s a selection of the latest bags, from work-ready carryalls to novelty pieces made for a night out, that offer plenty of ways to make a statement without saying a word.
EVERYMAN’S PURSE
Looking for a bag that fits your always-on-the-move lifestyle? Hidesign’s Vendome can be carried as a backpack, shoulder or handheld bag, and is sleek enough for work as well as travel.
SHOP AT WORK
Can a shopping bag ever double as an office tote? Celine’s Drop makes a convincing case, with its roomy silhouette and polished finish that can take you from your desk to dinner to the market.
HOLD ALL
In the season’s it-colour, this yellow Versace Pivot is roomy yet structured enough to keep your essentials in sight so you don’t spend an hour hunting for your house keys.
WINTER WEAR
The classic black Fendi Baguette is an icon, but we’ll always have a soft spot for one that’s a little extra, like this soft, multi-coloured long-haired shearling.
JELLYFISH INSPO
Sha-rá’s Pelagia in Tiffany blue is just big enough for your phone, cards and maybe a gloss and mascara—the essentials for a night that could go anywhere.
SHIMMER AWAY
Food-shaped bags are trending, and Rosantica’s Anniversary Cake lets you have dessert without the calories.
PUNCHING BAG
There are moments when you feel like punching someone, which isn’t a great idea to follow through on. Send the message with this boxing glove-shaped Moschino bag instead.