Your style guide to autumn fashion

Autumn dressing is about embracing texture, colour and pieces that bring a little drama to the everyday wardrobe. As the weather turns cooler, structured jackets, cosy knits and statement outerwear come into play. This season, the familiar autumn palette of browns, burgundies and muted neutrals shares space with bright greens, baby pinks and sunny yellows.
Autumn dressing is about embracing texture, colour and pieces that bring a little drama to the everyday wardrobe. As the weather turns cooler, structured jackets, cosy knits and statement outerwear come into play. This season, the familiar autumn palette of browns, burgundies and muted neutrals shares space with bright greens, baby pinks and sunny yellows.
The idea is to have fun with contrasts, whether through an unexpected colour combination or an accessory that does the talking.
The idea is to have fun with contrasts, whether through an unexpected colour combination or an accessory that does the talking.
Fringe details offer an easy way to add movement to everyday dressing. A cotton blazer brings structure to an outfit and can be layered over everything from jeans to a slip dress. Denim, meanwhile, gets a fresh update with zari, kantha and floral embroidery.
When it comes to footwear, there is room to be bold. From animal prints and vivid colours to unconventional silhouettes, boots are making a statement this season. Whether you opt for an over-the-knee pair or a more understated style, they can add character to an otherwise simple outfit.
Clothing, too, can be a canvas for artistic expression. Painterly prints, mythological motifs and dramatic silhouettes blur the line between fashion and art, turning dresses and bags into conversation starters.
Accessories need not play a supporting role, either. Chunky gold-plated jewellery, particularly pieces featuring playful motifs such as butterflies, brings a maximalist flourish to pared-back outfits, adding a hint of nostalgia and personality.
From structured outerwear and embroidered denim to vivid knits and statement jewellery, autumn dressing is an opportunity to experiment with colour, texture and unexpected combinations. Here are some ways to elevate your wardrobe this season.
FRINGE DANCE
Lalo Camille Blazer
This cotton blazer can be layered over any outfit to dress up your everyday wear. Available on Lalocardigans.com; ₹1 lakh.
WHAT A STUD
The metal studs on these glasses evoke the hippie-chic style of the 1970s. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹60,000.
The classic denim jacket gets an update with embroidered baby pink flowers, and a chest pocket. Available in stores; ₹87,000.
POWER WALK
These over-the-knee boots combine three “it” trends: animal print, yellow and wedges. Available on Balmain.com; ₹1.63 lakh.
LOOSEN UP
Lean into the frumpy-chic look with this bright-green cardigan. Pair it with a contrasting scarf for some drama. Available on Foundco.com; ₹21,300.
ART TO WEAR
Inspired by a 17th-century painting, this printed silk dress shows Apollo’s son wrecking his chariot. Available on Groverrad.com; ₹86,800.
CARRY A TALE
Each painting on this leather bag draws on a mythological story. Available on Tintah.com; ₹7,100.
WING IT
This chunky gold-plated necklace, adorned with an enamelled butterfly, screams main character energy. Available on Robertocavalli.com; €995.