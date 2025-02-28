Move over K-Beauty. Ayurveda beauty is here
SummaryA-Beauty is moving off granny’s dressing table and gaining followers worldwide as Ayurveda gets a makeover with easy-to-use creams and oils, quirky packaging and science-based formulations
Kritika D., 25, started a “skincare detox" five months ago. This was around the time she got her lip fillers dissolved after watching Reels about international celebrities favouring the “natural look".
It sent her down an online rabbit hole only to discover an open secret—that skincare products, including some of her favourites, contain toxic chemicals. She began thinking about the “pointlessness of it all"—inserting needles to look snatched (a sculpted face), wearing rubber bands around the ears for a minute to lift the face, following 20-step morning and night-time routines with serums and creams. “At the end of it, I would’ve put my health at risk and looked like a thousand other people following the same trends the algorithm was dictating," says Kritika, a part-time lawyer aspiring to be a full-time fashion content creator. “It made me want to lose all that beauty baggage."