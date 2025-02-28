Move over K-Beauty. Ayurveda beauty is here

That’s the gap in India’s $20-plus billion beauty market that Ayurveda-first beauty, or A-beauty, based on the 5,000-year-old system of traditional medicine, is looking to fill. Established as well as emerging brands, including Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials, Pahadi Local, Indē Wild and Ras, are going beyond just picking herbs and flowers, boiling and straining the oils and packaging them. They are using the recognised ancient science to combine natural ingredients with chemical formulations in labs, passing clinical tests and selling these products as gels, roll-ons, creams just like other convenient skincare products. The attempt is to move away from a long perceived image of Ayurvedic products being sticky, smelly jars of oil that have to be mixed and boiled, and serve the needs of the modern consumer who believes wellness starts when health and beauty merge, even if it means spending over ₹2,000 for a 10ml under-eye serum with an extract from the Arjuna tree, or ₹2,500 on a 20g post-wash amla hair mask. Even celebrities like Deepika Padukone have been speaking the Ayurveda language through their skincare brands.