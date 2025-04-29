Why Ayurveda is a big part of Miranda Kerr's skincare routine

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has re-launched her skincare brand Kora Organics in India. The 2009-born brand had stopped selling in the country during the covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Lounge, Kerr talks about her brand, her skincare routine and how Ayurveda is a big part of her life. Edited excerpts:

What prompted you to relaunch Kora in India?

India has such a beautiful connection to wellness and nature, and that really aligns with what Kora is all about. I also love how knowledgeable and conscious the skincare community is there.

When I started KORA in 2009, certified organic skincare wasn’t well understood, but I knew it was what I wanted for my skin and my family. I’m proud that we now ship to over 140 countries and are sold in over 30 countries, including India.

Has your skin journey evolved over the years?

Absolutely! When I started modeling as a teenager, I was travelling constantly, wearing a lot of make up, and exposed to so many different environments. So I had to learn early on how to really care for my skin. I’ve had a consistent skincare routine since I was a teenager, but it’s grown from a simple cleanse, mist, and moisturise to something much more nourishing and intentional.

As I became a mum, I became even more mindful of what I was putting on my skin. I wanted products that were not only effective, but certified organic, free from unnecessary chemicals and full of powerful, skin-loving ingredients. One thing I’ve always been consistent with is cleansing my face every night, exfoliating every other day, and using a sleeping mask every evening. Those simple habits make a big difference.

In my 20s, I focused on cleansing and nourishing my skin. In my 30s, I started seeing pigmentation and dehydration, so I added more hydration and vitamin C. Now in my 40s, I focus on hydration, anti-ageing, and sun protection. The key is consistency and listening to what your skin needs.

Skincare rituals from your modelling days that you swear by?

Prepping your skin is essential. Clean, hydrated skin makes such a difference before applying make up. That’s why I created our Turmeric Mask, it’s like a mini facial in a tube. I also love using a face mist throughout the day to refresh my skin, and that inspired our Active Algae Minty Mist.

One big myth about skincare?

That you need a complicated routine or really expensive products to have great skin—you don’t. It’s about using high-quality, certified organic products that truly support your skin’s health over time.

You are quite vocal about mindfulness and self-care. What self-care routine do you follow?

I start my mornings early with lemon water and celery juice, then I meditate—I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, along with yoga. Both practices help keep me grounded.

During the day, I find little moments to pause, go barefoot in the garden, or take a few deep breaths to reset. In the evening, I wind down with aromatherapy and my full skincare ritual. It’s a calming way to reconnect and take care of myself.

I love Ayurveda and have brought many of those rituals into my routine— like tongue scraping, oil pulling, warm lemon water, golden milk, and dry brushing. I also love self-massage with warm body oil before bed. These little rituals help me feel balanced and calm.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.