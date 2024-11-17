Baby botox vs regular botox: What's the difference?

For the past few years, minimalism has been a trend in beauty, skincare and facial aesthetics. Now, people are now taking the minimal route with botox as well.

Some dermatologists are witnessing a rise in demand for "baby botox", especially among people who haven’t tried botox before, or those who prefer a more “natural" look.

Botox, or Botulinum toxin, in general, is delivered through an injection in the desired areas to iron out lines and wrinkles. It often leads to the dreaded botox face, where the face appears frozen.

To tackle this unwanted result of botox, some people are opting for baby botox treatments. While both treatments require repeat sessions for a long period of time, the results of baby botox are more subtle.

Baby botox, also known as micro botox, refers to "diluted botox injected superficially into the skin. This technique is designed for a gentler, more subtle effect than traditional botox treatments," says dermatologist Sagar Gujjar, the founder and head of Skinwood Clinic in Mumbai.

According to Dr Gujjar, the recent rise in popularity of baby botox is due to its results, like an overall glow, reduced pore size, and correction of fine lines and superficial wrinkles, all of which together offers “a refreshed appearance without altering facial muscle movement".

In other words, regular botox dosage is injected for various results, while baby botox’s purpose is to give a person's face or neck tightness and an even tone in a way that it looks more “natural".

“Compared to baby botox, regular botox is administered in different concentrations for eyebrow lift, masseters reduction and contouring the face. It also helps treat issues like neck spasms," explains Mumbai-based Poonam Dharia, aesthetic physician and founder of skin, hair and laser clinic Zuri Luxe Studio. “Baby botox is a mini dosage, where micro units of botox (or "baby" amounts) are hyper-diluted with saline, so there is no unnatural presentation, and it doesn’t give a ‘spocky’ look."

The primary goal of micro botox is to achieve superficial rejuvenation in a way that fine lines and wrinkles are minimised, says Dr Gujjar. "It involves either direct injection into the superficial layer of the skin or the use of microchannel infusion technology to apply it evenly across the skin," he adds.

Regular botox lasts four to six months, while impact of baby botox stays for about two months.

Baby botox treatments do not cause changes or reduction in muscle movements, which typically occurs with regular botox when used for specific concerns like wrinkle treatment, says Dr Gujjar, explaining the reason behind their growing popularity.

A quick reminder, though: Even if baby botox seems less invasive than regular botox, do consult an experienced dermatologist before opting for any kind of procedures.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based journalist.

