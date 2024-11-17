Baby botox vs regular botox: What's the difference?
SummaryWhile both treatments require repeat sessions for a long period of time, the results of baby botox are more subtle
For the past few years, minimalism has been a trend in beauty, skincare and facial aesthetics. Now, people are now taking the minimal route with botox as well.
Some dermatologists are witnessing a rise in demand for "baby botox", especially among people who haven’t tried botox before, or those who prefer a more “natural" look.