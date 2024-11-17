Baby botox vs regular botox: What's the difference?

“Compared to baby botox, regular botox is administered in different concentrations for eyebrow lift, masseters reduction and contouring the face. It also helps treat issues like neck spasms," explains Mumbai-based Poonam Dharia, aesthetic physician and founder of skin, hair and laser clinic Zuri Luxe Studio. “Baby botox is a mini dosage, where micro units of botox (or "baby" amounts) are hyper-diluted with saline, so there is no unnatural presentation, and it doesn’t give a ‘spocky’ look."