The lives of India’s baby influencers
Summary‘Kidfluencers’ or Gen Alpha content creators are gaining a loyal social media following for their videos on everything from fashion and make-up to books and science
Pallavi Thakur, 14, can belt out make-up hacks as easily as the periodic table. Want smokey eyes that can go from day to night? “Go more brown and less black," she says, showing the two colours in an eye palette. “Don’t go so heavy on the kajal," she says, pointing to my kohl-lined eyes. Fancy a more sculpted face? “Make upward strokes," she explains, picking up one of the 10 make-up brushes on her dressing table and demonstrating the sweeping motion from her cheekbones towards the hairline.
Unlike chemistry formulae, Pallavi never learnt anything relating to make-up by rote. It’s been a watch-learn-experiment process since 2020, when she was 10. As soon as covid lockdown restrictions were lifted, her mother, Poonam, started a salon in a 50 sq. ft space near the Delhi-Faridabad border. While the mother painted the faces of brides-to-be, Pallavi sat quietly behind, imagining ways of turning it all into technicolour artwork. Like, making the eyelids resemble the morning sky. At night, using her mother’s vanity box, she would turn those thoughts into reality with her face as the canvas. In a span of three years, Pallavi’s experiments became bolder and better. Poonam, 32, was convinced of her daughter’s unique talent. So much so that she created an Instagram account for Pallavi in July 2023.
Since then, the 14-year-old has gained over 160,000 followers, by regularly posting 30- or 60-second Reels. The class X student works on the content almost every alternate day from 9pm-3am. The recording happens on an iPhone 13, gifted by her mother last year, and editing on Instagram. She’s learnt everything on her own, Poonam says proudly. “I just help her zero in on the content and her outfit. The make-up, the editing... she watches many videos to learn all these skills; it’s all her hard work."
In most Reels, Pallavi lip-syncs trending songs, wears coloured contact lenses, and demonstrates a make-up look inspired by something she and her mother have found attractive on social media that particular day. One recent Reel has a look inspired by Wonder Woman’s clothes; another shows her attempting the viral porcelain-like look from Maison Marigela’s 2024 Paris fashion week showcase; and then there’s one where she’s drawing Lord Krishna on her cheek. Art on a young face explains her big social media pull—in one of her first videos that went viral in October, Pallavi uses make-up to create a look that seems like she’s wearing a Money Heist-esque mask, only that it is sparkly and glamorous. A majority of her followers, Poonam explains, are women. Going by the comments on her posts, they either want to replicate the look, or want to know the shade of a lip gloss or the brand of a mascara.
It’s this kind of make-up-enamoured fan following that Pallavi wants to grow. “India doesn’t have many creative make-up artists; it’s a very international thing," she says when we meet at her mother’s salon on a Saturday. Pallavi is wearing a black T-shirt, matching cargo pants and canvas shoes, her hair swept into a high ponytail. There’s no trace of make-up on her face, and she looks younger than her 14 years. “I want to be the first big creative make-up artist from India who’s recognised globally," she says. “I want to be a trend-setter, and I know it will happen soon."