The lives of India’s baby influencers

In most Reels, Pallavi lip-syncs trending songs, wears coloured contact lenses, and demonstrates a make-up look inspired by something she and her mother have found attractive on social media that particular day. One recent Reel has a look inspired by Wonder Woman’s clothes; another shows her attempting the viral porcelain-like look from Maison Marigela’s 2024 Paris fashion week showcase; and then there’s one where she’s drawing Lord Krishna on her cheek. Art on a young face explains her big social media pull—in one of her first videos that went viral in October, Pallavi uses make-up to create a look that seems like she’s wearing a Money Heist-esque mask, only that it is sparkly and glamorous. A majority of her followers, Poonam explains, are women. Going by the comments on her posts, they either want to replicate the look, or want to know the shade of a lip gloss or the brand of a mascara.