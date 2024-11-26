How to add personality to your bag with a charm

This Miu Miu Penny Loafer leather keychain trick, inspired by the famous Penny loafer, will add a rebellious touch to any bag's design. Available in stores and online, price on request.

Swarovski crystal Hermès Rodeo Bag Charm

This black Swarovski crystal Hermès Rodeo Bag Charm can also double up as part of Christmas decorations. Available online, $1,950.

Also read: Chanel brings its Cruise collection to Delhi

Speedy Monogram Bag Charm

This Louis Vuitton Speedy Monogram bag charm has enough space to fit in a pair of earbuds. Available in stores, price on request.

Balenciaga Turner Keychain

The Balenciaga Turner Keychain is all things fun and cute. Available online and in stores, $1,395.

OH Poppi Personalised Charm