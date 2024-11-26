How to add personality to your bag with a charm

This Miu Miu Penny Loafer leather keychain trick, inspired by the famous Penny loafer, will add a rebellious touch to any bag's design. Available in stores and online, price on request.
This black Swarovski crystal Hermès Rodeo Bag Charm can also double up as part of Christmas decorations. Available online, $1,950.
This Louis Vuitton Speedy Monogram bag charm has enough space to fit in a pair of earbuds. Available in stores, price on request.
The Balenciaga Turner Keychain is all things fun and cute. Available online and in stores, $1,395.
You can personalise your charm at Outhouse jewellery. Available online, $81.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess