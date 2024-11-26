Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  How to add personality to your bag with a charm

How to add personality to your bag with a charm

Team Lounge

Decorating your handbag with charms has become the latest winter trend. From forms of fruits and animals to shopping bags, here are some bag charm options to reflect your mood and style   

The Penny Loafer leather keychain trick

This Miu Miu Penny Loafer leather keychain trick, inspired by the famous Penny loafer, will add a rebellious touch to any bag's design. Available in stores and online, price on request.
Swarovski crystal Hermès Rodeo Bag Charm

This black Swarovski crystal Hermès Rodeo Bag Charm can also double up as part of Christmas decorations. Available online, $1,950.

Also read: Chanel brings its Cruise collection to Delhi
Speedy Monogram Bag Charm

This Louis Vuitton Speedy Monogram bag charm has enough space to fit in a pair of earbuds. Available in stores, price on request.
Balenciaga Turner Keychain

The Balenciaga Turner Keychain is all things fun and cute. Available online and in stores, $1,395.

Also read: Lovebirds: The cut masters of Indian fashion
OH Poppi Personalised Charm

You can personalise your charm at Outhouse jewellery. Available online, $81.

