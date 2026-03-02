The must-have bags for spring-summer 2026

One of the defining bag trends this year is the move towards relaxed, supple shapes that look effortlessly chic—slightly open, soft-top silhouettes that feel modern yet timeless.

On the spring-summer 2026 runways, designers leaned into fluidity. At Saint Laurent, gently curved hobo shapes dominated, while Chloé offered roomy carryalls that balanced ease with polish. Yet amid this softness, a few styles stood out for different reasons: their shine, sculptural forms and playful irreverence.

So, we’ve put together a list of bags that lean into the unexpected. They are unusual in shape, quirky in spirit and bright enough to lift your spring-summer wardrobe.

View full Image A shiny Fendi Baguette

Drenched in sequins and high on sparkle, this mini bag is a playful remix of the iconic Baguette by Fendi. Tuck it under your arm or sling it crossbody—either way, expect double takes wherever you go. Available in stores and online, $4,700 (around ₹4.27 lakh).

View full Image Keep it quirky with Loewe's 'cat' bag

While fashion insiders are still obsessing over bag charms, we suggest taking it up a notch with a “personality” bag—one that actually telegraphs who you are. Like this Loewe design that unapologetically screams “cat lady”. Available online, ₹3 lakh.

View full Image Chloé's whimsical minaudière

Who says fruit is only for eating? This whimsical minaudière from Chloé lets you carry it instead, attracting equal parts compliments and curious stares. It’s the kind of accessory that guarantees you’ll stand out (and maybe remind everyone to eat their fruit). Available online, $7,000.

View full Image Stella McCartney's tote for those who seek practicality in their accessories

The charm of the tote bag is that it can accommodate your laptop, notebooks, and even a dress for the after-office party. Now add a cheeky slogan like in this Stella McCartney tote, and you have a fun bag. Available online, £695 (around ₹86,000).

View full Image The 'Whole' by Thaden