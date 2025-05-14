Are ballet flats the 'it' shoes of 2025?

Cecelia Morelli, co-founder of multi-brand fashion house Le Mill, started seeing a rise in interest in ballet shoes in 2023. “We brought the Alaïa embellished leather ballet flats to India as soon as they were launched (two years ago) and there was instant excitement around it among the consumers," Morelli says. "Since then, during all fashion cycles, our clients have been on the lookout for trendy ballet flats. Currently, we have been noticing that the fishnet leather ballet flats are in demand because of summer. As the seasons shift, the style of ballet flats moves in tandem."