Why global mass brands need Indian fashion designers

It was bound to happen. Given the global recognition Indian fashion is enjoying, international non-fashion brands were going to make a beeline for homegrown runway designers. Earlier this week, toymaker Mattel launched a Barbie Diwali doll designed by Anita Dongre, a first for an Indian designer (though it isn’t the first time Mattel has released a Diwali Barbie). Last month, potato chips brand Lay’s collaborated with Delhi-based ready-to-wear label Huemn for a limited edition collection of unisex T-shirts, shirts and hoodies. More such global-meets-desi marriages are in the pipeline for the festive season.

The practice of mass non-fashion brands collaborating with runway designers is a known phenomenon in the West. Two years ago, Balenciaga collaborated on bags resembling Lay’s chip packets. Earlier this year, Kate Spade New York and Heinz Ketchup came out with a line of tote bags, footwear, clothes and phone cases. In September, Chopova Lowena presented a white shoulder bag with a jar of Hellmann’s mayo strapped to it at the London Fashion Week. Such partnerships are aimed at improving a brand’s presence in wider markets.

“Any kind of collaboration challenges you in terms of creativity but when it comes to working with non-fashion brands that are universally familiar, you get to step outside that bubble of fashion," says Pranav Misra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Huemn. “Not everyone knows about Huemn, but a whole lot of people around the world know about Lay’s."

View Full Image From Huemn x Lay's

In other words, the coming together of contrary aesthetics grabs attention. “It builds a larger narrative around the brand," says Soumya Rathor, category lead (potato chips), PepsiCo India, the company behind Lay’s. “Gone are the days when only a few people were interested in fashion. Today almost everyone has something to say about fashion or likes to dress in a way that reflects who they are and what they believe in. You can’t ignore fashion."

Perhaps the biggest advantage of such a marriage is it ensures India remains part of the conversation. “India’s star is on the ascendant, we are big on consumption and spends across strata, while other markets are stagnating or de-growing," says Jiggy George, founder of Dream Theatre, an independent licensing representation agency that has a portfolio which includes partnerships like Candy Crush x Mrinalini Chandra jewellery. “We have an exciting set of collabs with Hello Kitty, which are examples of how fashion brands can inject fun, bring in a new younger audience and also democratise offerings in fashion by leveraging the fan base and values that non-fashion brands bring to the table."

Mattel’s Barbie Diwali doll, launched on 4 October, exemplifies this. It wears a choli, floral Rajasthan-esque koti and a lehnga adorned with motifs of dahlias, jasmine and lotus—classic Anita Dongre—finished with a bindi, golden bangles and jhumkas. “The Barbie doll is not just a toy; it’s a fashion icon. I wanted my Barbie to wear an India-inspired outfit, but something more contemporary," says Dongre. “The idea is to show how a young Indian girl today would dress."

Even if such global collaborations don’t end up being a commercial success, they signal that India is on a par with other markets when it comes to brand recognition and awareness.