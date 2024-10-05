Why global mass brands need Indian fashion designers
SummaryMore homegrown fashion designers are releasing lines in collaboration with international non-fashion brands
It was bound to happen. Given the global recognition Indian fashion is enjoying, international non-fashion brands were going to make a beeline for homegrown runway designers. Earlier this week, toymaker Mattel launched a Barbie Diwali doll designed by Anita Dongre, a first for an Indian designer (though it isn’t the first time Mattel has released a Diwali Barbie). Last month, potato chips brand Lay’s collaborated with Delhi-based ready-to-wear label Huemn for a limited edition collection of unisex T-shirts, shirts and hoodies. More such global-meets-desi marriages are in the pipeline for the festive season.
The practice of mass non-fashion brands collaborating with runway designers is a known phenomenon in the West. Two years ago, Balenciaga collaborated on bags resembling Lay’s chip packets. Earlier this year, Kate Spade New York and Heinz Ketchup came out with a line of tote bags, footwear, clothes and phone cases. In September, Chopova Lowena presented a white shoulder bag with a jar of Hellmann’s mayo strapped to it at the London Fashion Week. Such partnerships are aimed at improving a brand’s presence in wider markets.
