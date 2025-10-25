Barrel pants are everywhere—and there's one for every mood and occasion

Barrel pants have become the one of biggest trends in trousers and jeans, with many versions visible both on and off the runway.

Also known as horseshoe pants, they look a little like a skirt because of the silhouette—they curve out from the upper thigh and taper at the ankle. Although the style first emerged around 1920s, it became popular again recently after the Alaïa brand presented barrel jeans in its fall 2023 collection.

What makes them popular is their versatility. They can fit any event, occasion and the wearer's style vibe. Here are some options to choose from:

By Bershka

Match them with a crisp white shirt or a multi-coloured T-shirt to make a wholesome outfit fit for a casual brunch. Available on www.bershka.com

The Kenna Mid-Rise Heritage Barrel Trousers by Pilcro

This cotton pant can easily become part of your go-to winter office outfit. You can team it with an oversized black blazer or a trench coat. Available on www.anthropologie.com

By Qua

If oversized barrel pants are not your style, try the slimmer version. Pair it with a shimmery blouse or a lacy corset for an evening out. Available on www.qua.clothing

By Next

Pair these cotton trousers with a leather jacket or a short dress, and tackle two trends at once: animal prints and barrel pants. Available on www.next.co.uk

