How to strike a balance with barrel pants

For designer Dhruv Kapoor, the barrel silhouette has been part of his eponymous brand’s design language for years. The first iteration appeared around three years ago as a refined take on the label’s signature sweatpants, with Kapoor simultaneously experimenting with different fabrics to create a silhouette that could work across a variety of occasions. “The balloon silhouette was our response to the flared skirt and the slim-line pencil skirt, both of which were consistent best-sellers for us. The idea was to create a hybrid between the two, and the result was the ballooned silhouette,” he says, attributing its growing appeal to its flattering proportions.