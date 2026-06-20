How to strike a balance with barrel pants

Barrel jeans and trousers have emerged as one of 2026’s defining silhouettes. From designers such as Stella McCartney, Dhruv Kapoor, Kanika Goyal Label and Loewe to high-street names including H&M, Uniqlo and Zara, brands across the spectrum are offering their own take on the trend—ranging from cropped and elongated styles to fringed, lace-trimmed and embellished versions.
The barrel silhouette has been around for several seasons, particularly after the Alaïa fall/winter 2023 runway show. But it is only this year that barrel trousers have truly flooded the market. The style is defined by a mid- to high-rise waist that cinches at the midsection before widening through the hips and thighs. It reaches its fullest volume around the knees before tapering towards the ankles, creating a rounded, sculptural shape. It combines the comfort of wide-leg jeans with a more structured aesthetic.
For designer Dhruv Kapoor, the barrel silhouette has been part of his eponymous brand’s design language for years. The first iteration appeared around three years ago as a refined take on the label’s signature sweatpants, with Kapoor simultaneously experimenting with different fabrics to create a silhouette that could work across a variety of occasions. “The balloon silhouette was our response to the flared skirt and the slim-line pencil skirt, both of which were consistent best-sellers for us. The idea was to create a hybrid between the two, and the result was the ballooned silhouette,” he says, attributing its growing appeal to its flattering proportions.