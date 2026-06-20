How to strike a balance with barrel pants

The barrel silhouette has been around for several seasons, particularly after the Alaïa fall/winter 2023 runway show. But it is only this year that barrel trousers have truly flooded the market. The style is defined by a mid- to high-rise waist that cinches at the midsection before widening through the hips and thighs. It reaches its fullest volume around the knees before tapering towards the ankles, creating a rounded, sculptural shape. It combines the comfort of wide-leg jeans with a more structured aesthetic.