Lip oil: a skincare must-have or a beauty scam?

When the Rare Beauty brand by singer/actor Selena Gomez entered India late last year, one of the products that sold out instantly was her tinted lip oil.

A-lister Hailey Bieber's peptide lip treatments, on the other hand, have become so popular globally that she's now selling mobile covers that come with lip tube holders.

When it comes to lip care, the market is flooded with options. There's a lip balm, a lip scrub, a lip mask, even a lip oil—all promising to provide deep hydration and protection from factors like weather and pollution.

But do you really need to bombard your lips, a delicate skin area, with so many products?

View Full Image Hailey Bieber with a Rhode lip case