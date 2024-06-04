Lip oil: a skincare must-have or a beauty scam?

When the Rare Beauty brand by singer/actor Selena Gomez entered India late last year, one of the products that sold out instantly was her tinted lip oil.
A-lister Hailey Bieber's peptide lip treatments, on the other hand, have become so popular globally that she's now selling mobile covers that come with lip tube holders.
When it comes to lip care, the market is flooded with options. There's a lip balm, a lip scrub, a lip mask, even a lip oil—all promising to provide deep hydration and protection from factors like weather and pollution.
But do you really need to bombard your lips, a delicate skin area, with so many products?
Debeshi Bhattacharjee, clinical cosmetologist, medical head and founder of Lueur Aesthetics clinic, in Guwahati, doesn't believe so.
One needs to understand the purpose of each product to avoid overuse of lip care products, as not all products are necessary for everyone, and misuse can lead to unintended consequences, she says. “Not everyone needs a lip scrub and a lip mask," she reiterates. "For many, a good lip balm with SPF may suffice for daily use to hydrate and protect lips."
What’s the difference?
A lip mask is designed to deeply hydrate and nourish the lips. It is often used overnight to repair and restore moisture, and is especially beneficial for severely dry or chapped lips. A lip mask, on the other hand, is only recommended for those with extremely dry or chapped lips as an intensive treatment, explains Dr Bhattacharjee.
A lip scrub is useful if you have flaky lips. It should, however, be used sparingly (not more than twice a week) to avoid skin irritation, says the expert.
“Scrubs help exfoliate dead skin cells, giving an immediate smooth and soft effect. They usually contain small abrasive particles (combined with a hydrating base) so should be used sparingly," suggests Dr Bhattacharjee. A lip mask should also not be used more than once or twice a week in dry or harsh weather conditions. A balm can be used multiple times as and when needed, she says.
Balms are typically wax-based, and provide an occlusive protective barrier that locks in moisture. They contain common ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, and various oils, making them ideal for immediate relief and protection from environmental factors.
Lip oils, on the other hand, are more fluid and less occlusive than lip balms. They penetrate deeper into the skin, providing long lasting hydration and often contain nourishing oils like jojoba, argan, or coconut oil. “Key ingredients to look for in a lip balm (in addition to the ones mentioned above) are lanolin, ceramides, and SPF components for sun protection. When it comes to lip oils, look for jojoba oil, argan oil, vitamin E, almond oil or coconut oil in the label," suggests Dr Bhattacharjee.
As with any skincare-related product, always consult your dermatologist before using a lip oil, mask, balm and/or scrub.
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.