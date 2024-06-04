Lip oil: a skincare must-have or a beauty scam?

Lip oils, on the other hand, are more fluid and less occlusive than lip balms. They penetrate deeper into the skin, providing long lasting hydration and often contain nourishing oils like jojoba, argan, or coconut oil. “Key ingredients to look for in a lip balm (in addition to the ones mentioned above) are lanolin, ceramides, and SPF components for sun protection. When it comes to lip oils, look for jojoba oil, argan oil, vitamin E, almond oil or coconut oil in the label," suggests Dr Bhattacharjee.