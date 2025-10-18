A bejewelled edit for the party season ahead
This edit by Lounge is all about big, blingy accessories like a heavy-duty elephant ring watch, a stunning necklace packed with emeralds and a metallic clutch. This party season, ‘more is more’
We are in the last lap of the year, a time when festivities and parties start popping up with more frequency on our calendars. Everyone's in the mood to socialise at this time, and dressing up becomes a decadent ritual… Going by the current trend of shimmer and sequins dominating fashion's palette, Lounge's round up for the week spotlights big, blingy accessories that can add a dollop of drama and glamour to any party – whether its an intimate gathering of close friends or a big Bollywood-themed bash.