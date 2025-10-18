A bejewelled edit for the party season ahead

We are in the last lap of the year, a time when festivities and parties start popping up with more frequency on our calendars. Everyone's in the mood to socialise at this time, and dressing up becomes a decadent ritual… Going by the current trend of shimmer and sequins dominating fashion's palette, Lounge's round up for the week spotlights big, blingy accessories that can add a dollop of drama and glamour to any party – whether its an intimate gathering of close friends or a big Bollywood-themed bash.

DOLL UP

Worried that you're probably overdressed for a Diwali party? Drop your angst and adopt the ‘more is more’ philosophy instead. Top off your Diwali look with a maang tikka. This design from Maisara made with silver foiled kundan is elegant with the pearls and stones adding just enough heft to it. It's versatile and will pair well with a sari, a lehenga set or even a desi-inspired jumpsuit. Available on Maisara.in; ₹6,300.

View Full Image The Jaipur Watch Company Majestic Elephant Ring Watch

GRAND TRUNK

Craftsmanship meets innovation in this ring watch designed by Jaipur Watch Company's founder, Gaurav Mehta. The highlight of this objet d'art is the elephant sitting on the lid which is crafted with intricate green enamel work and decked with polki diamonds set on 18k gold. That's not all. The delicate lid opens to a mother-of-pearl dial watch beneath, which makes this all the more covetable. Available on Jaipur.watch; ₹11.21 lakh.

View Full Image Gold Jewelled Embroidered Heavy Belt

DOUBLE BELT

A heavily-stacked belt is a must-have accessory that can uplift an outfit from “passable" to “bold" in an instant. You cannot go wrong with an embroidered belt like this design from label Nikita Mhaisalkar. Made from tulle fabric in an aged gold tone, the heavy belt is decorated with precious stones that have been embroidered by hand. You could wear it with a short dress to add an element of spunk but it would look just as good on a delicately embroidered georgette or lace sari. Available on Nikitamhaisalkar.com; ₹36,915.

View Full Image The Baghbazar Necklace

ROYAL GREEN

Stride into a party like you own it in this Baghbazar necklace from Sabyasachi's Bengal Royale collection. Crafted in gold with 130.24 carats of emeralds, a solitary 26.23 yellow sapphire and old mine and brilliant cut diamonds, this one's sheer poetry in gem stones. Available on Sabyasachi.com; Price on request.

View Full Image Torani Surkh Inza Pankha

FEEL THE BREEZE

Drama queen much? If you want to make a quirky statement at a party, flaunt an unexpected accessory. Like this Surkh Inza pankha from Torani which would help you stay cool even as you enjoy all the attention coming your way. Crafted from jeni silk fabric in a regal red hue, the pankha is accentuated with intricate hand and dori embroidery and would look good with a sharara set or a intricately-embroidered lehenga set. Available on Torani.in; ₹20,500.

View Full Image Cropped Bejewelled Jacket

EXTRA SHINE

if desi grunge is a look you don't mind going in for, pick an over-embellished denim jacket. We love this cropped Philipp Plein denim jacket for its brooch detail and the silver bejewelled straps that scream ‘rebel with a fondness for shiny stones’. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹2.84 lakh.

View Full Image Tarun Tahiliani Accessories Byzantium Bag

SET IN STONE

Investing in a clutch or handbag that's overly done up with stones and crystals is never a bad idea. Especially in a country like ours where weddings and festivals require you to shine like a chandelier. This made-to-order octagonal clutch from Tarun Tahiliani Accessories checks all boxes for a tasteful yet bejewelled bag. Inspired by the ancient Byzantine empire, it is crafted from brass hardware and silk dupion and adorned with multi-coloured crystals. Available on Taruntahiliani.com; ₹51,400.

View Full Image Kurt Geiger ‘Kensington’ Jewel Flat Sandals

COLOUR WHEEL

We are partial to footwear that's adorned with elements like tassels or stones. This season's collection from British brand Kurt Geiger won our hearts because its colourful and done up in eye-catching stone work. If dancing is on the agenda, slide into these flat sandals. Made from a blue metallic fabric, they feature a brass eagle head and colourful stones in a diamond pattern. Available on Global.kurtgeiger.com; ₹13,000.

