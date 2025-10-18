A bejewelled edit for the party season ahead

A heavily-stacked belt is a must-have accessory that can uplift an outfit from “passable" to “bold" in an instant. You cannot go wrong with an embroidered belt like this design from label Nikita Mhaisalkar. Made from tulle fabric in an aged gold tone, the heavy belt is decorated with precious stones that have been embroidered by hand. You could wear it with a short dress to add an element of spunk but it would look just as good on a delicately embroidered georgette or lace sari. Available on Nikitamhaisalkar.com; ₹36,915.