Belts are no longer just about cinching the waist

The accessory of the moment is the humble belt. Across fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, New York and London, designers presented multiple iterations: thin, wide, layered, worn around the chest, slung low on the hips or even styled on the head.
At New York Fashion Week, for example, Sabyasachi’s Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection paired fluid trousers and draped skirts with striking cummerbunds. The Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Heirlome, Carolina Herrera, Kallmeyer, Altuzarra, 7 For All Mankind and Tibi took the trend in different directions. Tibi doubled up, styling two belts with each look—one at the waist and another grazing the crotch—while 7 For All Mankind tapped into noughties nostalgia with denim micro-minis accented by statement belts. Equestrian influences also surfaced in supersized buckles and leather straps that lent looks an unmistakable rodeo vibe.