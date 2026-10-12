Belts are no longer just about cinching the waist

The accessory of the moment is the humble belt. Across fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, New York and London, designers presented multiple iterations: thin, wide, layered, worn around the chest, slung low on the hips or even styled on the head.
The accessory of the moment is the humble belt. Across fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, New York and London, designers presented multiple iterations: thin, wide, layered, worn around the chest, slung low on the hips or even styled on the head.
At New York Fashion Week, for example, Sabyasachi’s Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection paired fluid trousers and draped skirts with striking cummerbunds. The Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Heirlome, Carolina Herrera, Kallmeyer, Altuzarra, 7 For All Mankind and Tibi took the trend in different directions. Tibi doubled up, styling two belts with each look—one at the waist and another grazing the crotch—while 7 For All Mankind tapped into noughties nostalgia with denim micro-minis accented by statement belts. Equestrian influences also surfaced in supersized buckles and leather straps that lent looks an unmistakable rodeo vibe.
At New York Fashion Week, for example, Sabyasachi’s Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection paired fluid trousers and draped skirts with striking cummerbunds. The Spring/Summer 2027 collections by Heirlome, Carolina Herrera, Kallmeyer, Altuzarra, 7 For All Mankind and Tibi took the trend in different directions. Tibi doubled up, styling two belts with each look—one at the waist and another grazing the crotch—while 7 For All Mankind tapped into noughties nostalgia with denim micro-minis accented by statement belts. Equestrian influences also surfaced in supersized buckles and leather straps that lent looks an unmistakable rodeo vibe.
Beyond their styling potential, belts also became vehicles for cultural references. Mexican label Campillo’s In Medias Res featured statement belts and accessories created in collaboration with Guerrero-based artisan José Zamora. The pieces brought together traditional Mexican silverwork, onyx and elements of charro culture. Belts and cummerbunds also featured in Michael Rider’s Celine menswear collection and Alessandro Michele’s Valentino ready-to-wear. Elsewhere, belts moved beyond the waist, appearing across the chest in off-shoulder dresses or serving as a canvas for self-expression, embellished with necklaces, charms and earrings.
“It’s an offshoot of the Y2K era, when statement belts had a moment,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. “Androgynous dressing is also becoming popular, and cummerbunds are now finding favour with women. In bridalwear, designers such as Ritu Kumar and Abraham & Thakore have demonstrated the styling potential of an ornate belt, pairing it with classics such as a houndstooth sari.”
Indian jewellery brands are also rethinking the belt, moving it beyond function to explore its sculptural potential.
The ‘it’ accessory
For Suhani Parekh, founder and creative director of jewellery brand Misho, the trend reflects a renewed focus on the waist, with belts becoming part of a look’s silhouette rather than merely serving as accessories. The brand’s Torso Belt is almost a body piece, tracing the contours of the waist and navel to become part of the look’s architecture. The Jasmine Belt, by contrast, is finer, softer and more jewellery-like.
“Belts are becoming interesting again, from subtle details to sculptural pieces that completely reshape a look. Where you place the belt can also change the silhouette: wearing it slightly higher can elongate the legs, while positioning it lower on the hips creates a more relaxed feel,” Parekh says.
Belt it in style
Beyond choosing the right belt, how you style it can make all the difference. Cummerbunds and sashes have long featured in Indian fashion, with designers continuing to experiment with their form and placement. The trick is to make them feel contemporary rather than replicate a look straight out of a brand catalogue.
Stylist Parul Gauba suggests pairing a statement belt with an oversized men’s white shirt, or teaming a silk or jacquard cummerbund with wide-leg black trousers. “Of course, we can also wear them with saris,” she says.
Those looking to experiment with belt layering can try combining two textured styles, such as a tan belt with one in a pop colour. “Tone-on-tone layering, with two thin belts in shades such as tan and brown, works really well with a beige work outfit,” Gauba says.
The key is to make the belt feel like a natural extension of the outfit rather than an afterthought. Otherwise, she says, belt layering can come across as "gimmicky”.
For Parekh, choosing a belt comes down to how much you want it to alter the silhouette. “A thin belt can almost be treated like jewellery—a small detail over a dress, shirt, trousers or denim," she says. “A wide or sculptural belt becomes the statement itself, so I’d keep the rest of the look relatively simple.”
For double or triple belts, Parekh suggests playing with proportions rather than aiming for perfect symmetry: “I like them slightly uneven or mixed in width. Even mixed-metal belts can look really nice.”
Cummerbunds, too, can be taken beyond their traditionally formal context and worn over a tank top and trousers, an oversized shirt or a fluid dress. “For me, the less expected the combination, the more interesting it becomes.”