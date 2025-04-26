Why the future of fashion is bespoke
SummaryWhile fashion hurries towards mass production, there's a counter-movement. People are moving towards clothing that's custom-made for them, reflecting their unique personality and choice
Luxury, as we define it, is changing. Previously the domain of a select group, luxury in today's world has transcended mere ownership to profound personalisation. It is no longer about having the costliest; it is about having what is distinctively yours. And nowhere is this more clearly seen than in the emergence of bespoke clothing—a phenomenon not so much of fashion, but of heritage, sustainability, and the quest for uniqueness.
For instance, the Nehru jacket, a fashion item based on India's cultural sophistication, has evolved from a symbol of statesmanship to a global fashion icon. Sported by everyone from The Beatles to heads of state, this tailored yet flowing piece of clothing was the epitome of bespoke tailoring. It was neither fashion from the past nor a fad—it was ageless. The beauty of these works lay not merely in their shape but in the philosophy behind them. It wasn't a luxury but a necessity that customisation was done. Fabric, fit, and purpose were individually catered to, so that the wearer would have a garment that reflected their personality but was also a reference to tradition.