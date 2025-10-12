Winter coats that will never go out of style

The chill is finally here, which means it's time to bring out winter coats and jackets. The beauty of a coat, whether it's a bomber jacket, a trench coat or a wool scarf coat, is that it can instantly elevate an outfit if styled well.

The market is filled with options when it comes to coats and jackets. In case you are planning to buy one, try multiple silhouettes before zeroing in on one. While doing so, do consider the many ways you can style them with your existing clothes, to get maximum wear for seasons to come.

To help you decide, here are some coats that should be part of your winter wardrobe.

The Puffer

Uniqlo Pufftech Vest

Puffers are ideal for bitter cold days. Plus, they are light and can be worn with multiple layers beneath. Available in stores and online at Uniqlo.

The Tailored Coat

Zara Windproof Water Repellent Long Trench Coat

Tailored coats are always an easy way to elevate casual outfits. Plus, they can easily be part of daywear and evening wear. Available at Zara stores and online.

The Two-in-One Coat

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Coat with Scarf

Scarf coats are chic and keep the neck warm. In case you are looking to amp up your style quotient, opt for the boxy silhouette. Available online and in stores.

The Statement Coat

Rotate Printed double-breasted faux fur coat

