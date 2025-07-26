From eagles to ravens, ideas on how to wear bird-inspired fashion
Birds with their plumage, colours and calls have always inspired fashion. Lounge's round up that includes a diamond-encrusted brooch and feathered shoes shows you how to own the avian-inspired look
Earlier this month, rapper Cardi B attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 fashion show at the Paris Haute Couture Week with her best friend acting as a rather eccentric accessory. This said ‘friend’ was a raven whom the rapper held stoically as she posed for the paps. As a report by People magazine claims, the rapper exclaimed “We are best friends!"