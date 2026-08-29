The 90s bixie is the hottest haircut of the season

Ever since singer-songwriter Kehlani debuted her short pixie cut, dramatic chops have taken over summer styling. Since then, the “bixie”—part bob, part pixie—has taken its place among the season’s biggest hair trends. It is easy to see why: you get the weightlessness and effortless, face-framing texture of a pixie, but with just enough length from a bob to tuck behind your ear, style with low-stress hair clips or let air-dry with a bit of texturising spray. It is short enough to feel fresh and unfussy, yet versatile enough to work with different textures, partings and styling moods.
Ever since singer-songwriter Kehlani debuted her short pixie cut, dramatic chops have taken over summer styling. Since then, the “bixie”—part bob, part pixie—has taken its place among the season’s biggest hair trends. It is easy to see why: you get the weightlessness and effortless, face-framing texture of a pixie, but with just enough length from a bob to tuck behind your ear, style with low-stress hair clips or let air-dry with a bit of texturising spray. It is short enough to feel fresh and unfussy, yet versatile enough to work with different textures, partings and styling moods.
In other words, the bixie is the ultimate compromise cut. It borrows the piecey, featherlight volume of a classic pixie up top, while retaining enough length through the sides and back to keep the look soft and versatile. Add a touch of shaggy, razor-cut layering, and you get a style that feels equal parts nostalgic and edgy. The beauty of the bixie lies in its ability to be shaped around the wearer rather than dictated by a single formula—wear it tousled and undone, smooth and polished, or with a little texture for a more lived-in finish.
Here are some ways to rock the bixie:
FOR THE 90s VIBE
Zendaya's version is effortless 1990s texture with soft, face-framing waves. It leans a bit closer to a pixie around the sides while keeping longer, touchable layers at the crown and bangs. This cut works best for natural waves or subtle curls, offering a low-maintenance, air-dried look with just a touch of styling cream for separation.
CHOPPY LAYERS
Isabela Merced showcases a micro-shag variation with heavy interior layering, piecey bangs, and tons of crown volume. The cropped nape and thicker sideburns give it a retro look, while the full fringe keeps the overall shape soft. This style is perfect for thicker hair or natural texture that thrives on choppy layers to reduce weight and add instant shape.
A BIT OF BOOST
Florence Pugh’s take leans heavily into the short-bob end of the spectrum, defined by feathered curtain bangs and flicked-out ends. The swooping front layers add movement around the eyes and soften the overall shape, while the kick at the jawline keeps it looking airy and playful instead of weighed down. The slightly undone finish also gives the cut a relaxed, lived-in quality, making it feel modern rather than overly polished. It’s ideal for fine-to-medium, straight or slightly wavy hair that needs a boost of volume and structure.
A light styling cream or texturising spray can help accentuate the layers and ends without flattening them, while a quick blast with a round brush can enhance the flick at the jawline. The result is a bixie that feels soft and feminine but still has plenty of attitude.